Blockchain Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 58% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2022”, the blockchain services market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.94 billion in 2021 to $4.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The blockchain services market growth is expected to reach $35.3 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 66.0%. There is a growing significance of blockchain services with increased investments in blockchain technology from both government and private entities like banks and financial institutions.

Key Trends In The Blockchain Services Market

Quantum computing is gaining popularity in the blockchain space that will help overcome the problems faced in providing blockchain services. Quantum computing is a process that uses quantum-mechanical phenomena like superposition and quantum entanglement for computing. Quantum computing utilizes qubits that help in the storage and processing of a large amount of data exponentially fast with less energy consumption, unlike conventional computers that use bits for the same process.

Blockchain Services Market Overview

The blockchain services market consists of sales of blockchain services and related products. For companies engaged in building blockchain applications blockchain-as-a-service acts as a third-party service that creates and manages cloud-based networks which is a growing field for blockchain technology. The revenue generated by the blockchain services market is through sales of blockchain services by platform vendors and service providers for the application of identity management, payments, smart contracts, supply chain management, and others.

Blockchain Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Blockchain Services Market Segmentation

• By Component: Tools, Services

• By End-use: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Logistics, Government, Media & Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Others

• By Application: Payments, Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management, Identity Management, Others

• By Geography: The global blockchain services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Stratis, Baidu, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Accenture, Deloitte, Infosys.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

