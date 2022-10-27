NA's next Q&A session to focus on home affairs, construction, communications

VIETNAM, October 27 - HÀ NỘI — The question and answer session of the ongoing 15th National Assembly’s 4th sitting is scheduled between November 3 to 5 and will focus on construction, communications, home affairs, and inspection, said the assembly's official website.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ will preside over the session.

Construction minister Nguyễn Thanh Nghị is expected to address concerns on urban planning in management and the relocation of ministries and governmental departments’ buildings from the inner city to the outskirts of Hà Nội.

The deputies will also raise questions on managing the real estate market and handling violations; social housing for low-income people, and the governance role of the construction ministry in issuing regulations on technical standards and pricing in the sector.

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng will answer questions on technology applications in State management and building e-government, as well as the establishment and usage of national databases.

He is also expected to report on the access to information and develop information technology (IT) human resources in mountainous and ethnic minority areas.

The discussion will also touch on mobile services and online platforms management and handling violations in this area, which includes publishing false and misleading information, as well as illegal sales and purchases of personal data.

Home Affairs Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà will address concerns on organisational restructuring, wage reforms and retirement age in the public sector.

She is expected to answer questions on public employees, focusing on rising resignations, human resource quality improvement, and other shortcomings in grassroots-level personnel.

For inspection-related matters, the Inspector-General of Government Inspectorate Đoàn Hồng Phong will speak on improving inspection activities, fighting corruption, and asset confiscation in case of violations.

He will also elaborate on the solutions to address overlapping procedures in inspection, examination and audit activities.

At the end of the Q&A session, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will address concerns from the NA delegation himself.

Piloting number plates auction

As part of the fourth sitting, the 15th NA deputies on Wednesday discussed a pilot project that would allow people to choose their number plates through auctioning.

Speaking at the group session, NA Deputy Dương Ngọc Hải from HCM City said that the demands to choose desired number plates have long existed, and in some cases, the plate is worth more than the car itself.

He proposed that the pilot project should be well-thought-out to ensure fairness, legal compatibility and security and order.

Bắc Giang Province’s Deputy Đỗ Thị Việt Hà said that after the auction, the period of time for vehicle registration should be three or six months, instead of 12 months as stipulated in the current draft project. This is to prevent the 'hoarding' of number plates.

In response, Deputy Nguyễn Văn Cảnh from Bình Định Province said: “In reality, the period of time between the purchase and the delivery range from six months to a year due to shortages.”

If the registration time is shortened, people could lose the auction-won plate before they receive their cars.

He proposed that if the winners have proof of deposit or car purchase, they should be allowed to extend the vehicle registration period to six to twelve months, depending on the vehicle type.

Nguyễn Phương Thủy, vice chairwoman of the NA Committee on Laws, raised another issue: “The auction is done nationwide. If a person from Cà Mau Province goes to Hà Nội and wins a Hà Nội plate, but drives the vehicle in Cà Mau, that would be very complicated in management.”

She asked for an explanation from the Ministry of Public Security on the management process and the changes that should be made for improvement.

After discussing the matter at the 16th session of the 15th NA’s fourth sitting, the Committee of National Defence and Security agreed that the pilot auction project will only apply to unregistered car plates with white backgrounds and black letters in the current storage. This range could be expanded if the pilot is successful. — VNS