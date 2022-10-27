Senator pledges more contributions to Việt Nam-US relations

VIETNAM, October 27 - WASHINGTON — Senator Patrick Leahy, President Pro Tempore of the US Senate, has pledged to further contribute to the Việt Nam-US relationship even when he retires.

The senator and his spouse called at the Vietnamese Embassy on October 25. Talking to the embassy's staff, Leahy said he will continue working to maintain and promote cooperation between the US and Việt Nam in the settlement of war consequences, for the interests of each nation as well as for common interests and for a better world.

He suggested enhancing exchanges between young generations of the two countries, saying that it is the best way to help Vietnamese and Americans intensify their mutual understanding and contribute to strengthening the bilateral friendship.

Leahy and his spouse expressed their special feelings towards Việt Nam, saying they are always happy to visit the Southeast Asian nation, and love the friendly, open Vietnamese who are always keen to learn.

For his part, Ambassador Nguyễn Quốc Dũng affirmed that the Vietnamese Government and people appreciate the contributions by the senator, his spouse and his senior foreign policy aid Tim Rieser to the process of reconciliation and promotion of the bilateral relations.

The ambassador recalled their initial support through the Leahy War Victims Fund launched in the 1990s and programmes and initiatives worth millions of US dollars targeting victims of bombs and mines and dioxin, the search of missing Vietnamese soldiers and educational cooperation.

The results in the settlement of war consequences have helped to bring people of the two countries closer, build up mutual trust and understanding, and open up cooperation opportunities in other spheres, the diplomat continued.

Việt Nam always welcomes the senator and his wife back to Việt Nam when possible, Dũng said, calling on Leahy to continue his support and contributions to the bilateral relationship, while helping with the building of a network of friendship parliamentarians. — VNS