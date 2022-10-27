Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 279,859 in the last 365 days.

Senator pledges more contributions to Việt Nam-US relations

VIETNAM, October 27 - WASHINGTON — Senator Patrick Leahy, President Pro Tempore of the US Senate, has pledged to further contribute to the Việt Nam-US relationship even when he retires.

The senator and his spouse called at the Vietnamese Embassy on October 25. Talking to the embassy's staff, Leahy said he will continue working to maintain and promote cooperation between the US and Việt Nam in the settlement of war consequences, for the interests of each nation as well as for common interests and for a better world.

He suggested enhancing exchanges between young generations of the two countries, saying that it is the best way to help Vietnamese and Americans intensify their mutual understanding and contribute to strengthening the bilateral friendship.

Leahy and his spouse expressed their special feelings towards Việt Nam, saying they are always happy to visit the Southeast Asian nation, and love the friendly, open Vietnamese who are always keen to learn.

For his part, Ambassador Nguyễn Quốc Dũng affirmed that the Vietnamese Government and people appreciate the contributions by the senator, his spouse and his senior foreign policy aid Tim Rieser to the process of reconciliation and promotion of the bilateral relations.

The ambassador recalled their initial support through the Leahy War Victims Fund launched in the 1990s and programmes and initiatives worth millions of US dollars targeting victims of bombs and mines and dioxin, the search of missing Vietnamese soldiers and educational cooperation.

The results in the settlement of war consequences have helped to bring people of the two countries closer, build up mutual trust and understanding, and open up cooperation opportunities in other spheres, the diplomat continued.

Việt Nam always welcomes the senator and his wife back to Việt Nam when possible, Dũng said, calling on Leahy to continue his support and contributions to the bilateral relationship, while helping with the building of a network of friendship parliamentarians. — VNS

You just read:

Senator pledges more contributions to Việt Nam-US relations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.