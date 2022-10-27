Vietnam News Agency's functions, tasks, powers, structure outlined in new Decree

VIETNAM, October 27 -

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh has signed a Government decree regulating the functions, tasks, powers, and organisational structure of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

According to Decree 87/2022/NĐ-CP, VNA is a Government agency, the national news agency, and a key multimedia media agency that publishes and broadcasts official information and documents of the Party and State; provides information in service of the Party’s leadership and the State’s management; and collects and distributes information through various forms of the press and multimedia for mass media outlets, the public, and others at home and abroad.

It is tasked with storing information, managing national photo archives, and organising the use of these sources to serve its communications activities, Party and State agencies, and domestic and foreign organisations and individuals.

Its other tasks include disseminating information in the languages of ethnic minority groups and providing information through coordination with relevant agencies to perform security and defence duties.

Regarding its organisational structure, affiliates of VNA are divided according to three main functions; those assisting its General Director, those performing the information-related function, and those serving the performance of the information-related function.

The VNA has a General Director and up to four deputy general directors who are appointed, relieved, or dismissed in line with legal regulations by the Prime Minister.

Decree 87/2022/NĐ-CP will take effect on November 1, 2022. — VNS