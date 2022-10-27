Amphibious Vehicle Market is Expected to Reach $5.02 Billion by 2031

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Amphibious vehicle Market by Mode of Propulsion, Application, and End Use: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” The global amphibious vehicle market was valued at $2,704.30 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $5,029.10 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027.

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global amphibious vehicle share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to significant increase in defense expenditures to modernize marine fleet and increase in adoption of amphibious landing crafts to convey a landing force from the sea to the shore.

By mode of propulsion, the market is categorized into water-jet, track-based, and screw propelled. The track-based segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, owing to the increase in demand for track-based amphibious vehicles for various commercial applications such as dredging and excavation. However, the screw propeller segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, owing to advancement in technology and increase in number of innovations in screw propulsion systems.

By end use, the amphibious vehicle is segregated into defense and commercial. The commercial segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019. The growth of the segment is attributed to increase in demand for amphibious excavators for dredging and excavation purposes.

Covid-19 Scenario Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments to focus on their spending on healthcare and safeguarding the economy, which could possibly result in shifting priorities away from defense spending.

Market players are anticipated to experience decrease in demand due to declining budgets and procurement priorities and a flattening of the growth curve over the long term

In post COVID situation, amphibious vehicle market is expected to undergo certain changes, as market players and defense agencies are preparing for innovation shift after the lifting of restrictions to rapidly assess and adapt their supply chains.

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to affect commodity chains in the short & long term, owing to the decline in foreign investment.

Key Findings Of The Study

By mode of propulsion, the screw propeller segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By end use, the defense segment is projected to lead the global amphibious vehicle, owing to higher CAGR.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

The amphibious vehicle market key players analyzed in this report include BAE Systems, EIK Engineering Sdn. Bhd., General Dynamics Corporation, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Marsh Buggies Incorporated, Rheinmetall AG, Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), Wetland Equipment Company, Inc. and Wilco Manufacturing LLC

