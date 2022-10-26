Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in the 4800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 12:00 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, members of the Sixth District Detectives Unit, Sixth District Crime Suppression Unit, and the Violent Crime Suppression Division, executed a DC Superior Court search warrant, at a residence, in the 4600 block of G Street, Southeast. As a result, two firearms were recovered.

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 23-year-old Michael Blackmond, a 17-year-old juvenile male, and a 14-year-old juvenile male, all of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). Additionally, 50-year-old Paulette Duncan of Southeast, DC and Blackmond were both arrested and charged with an Unregistered Firearm.

