Avadar Electric Bikes announced that the C3 Mid-Drive will be back in stock in a few weeks and launched a pre-order sale
Avadar has announced that its most popular mid-drive electric bike will soon be available and is offering a pre-sale discount to make e-biking more affordable.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the electric bicycle industry has evolved rapidly. Electric bikes used to be clunky machines that did not work reliably and looked streamlined. But today, many sleek e-bikes are equipped with such well-integrated motors that they are almost indistinguishable from conventional bicycles.
For a long time, e-bike manufacturers relied on wheel hub motors, but now there is a competing design on the market: mid-drive motors. Mid-drive motors have many advantages:
1. Most mid-drive motors require a special frame built around the motor. This completely encloses the motor, which is more esthetically pleasing and better suited for single-track mountain bikes but also significantly increases the cost of the bike.
2. The mid-drive motors we use can be built into a normal bike frame, which has the advantage of making the bike easier to repair if necessary, and much cheaper to buy as an integrated e-bike since we do not have to make a “special” frame.
3. Mid-drive motors keep the weight of the bike down, which can also be an advantage, especially compared to the heavier older hub motors.
4. Mid-drive motors are more efficient because they drive the cranks directly. This means you can get more range out of your battery.
5. Mid-drive motors are more suited to experienced cyclists because you have to push more to get more torque. While mid-drive motors are quite good at low speeds and high torque uphill, using less energy, you will have to use more leg power to reach the same speed as a hub motor of the same power.
6. Because of the high torque combined with the central position of the motor, a mid-drive motor is good for towing a trailer or for taller riders.
7. With a mid-drive motor, it is easier to change a tire because the wheels are still equipped with quick releases.
8. Mid-drive motors are relatively quiet.
Considering the aforementioned benefits of mid-drive, Avadar is committed to making mid-drive e-bikes even more affordable and offers pre-sale discounts on all Avadar mid-drive e-bikes.
Avadar C5 is now only $1980:
The C5 is designed for people who enjoy riding a bike but want to ride more comfortably and conveniently. It features an upright riding position, a step-through frame for better comfort, and a lower center of gravity for greater stability. The built-in mid-drive motor is equipped with a precise torque sensor that provides intuitive and smooth pedaling assistance, with no pushing or kicking, and delivers only as much power as needed increasing riding range. The battery fully charges in just 4 hours and can be easily removed from the frame or installed without tools. You can attain up to 60+ miles of range on a single charge.
Avadar C3-Sport is now only $1680:
For those who prefer long-distance rides on relatively apartment terrain, Avadar has an electric mountain bike with a hardtail design that features a mid-drive motor, dual front chainring, and hydraulic brakes for ultimate control and performance.
About Avadar Electric Bikes:
Avadar electric bikes are the absolute best value and most affordable mid-drives in the US. All Avadar bikes come with free shipping to the contiguous US, a 2-year warranty, and 14-day free returns for your peace of mind.
John Smith
Avadar
business@avadar.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Avadar Mid-drive Motor Electric Bikes