[New Report] SD-WAN Market Size Worth USD 5220.9 Million by 2028 | Growing at a CAGR of 26.2% | Global Industry Share, Growth Rate, Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Expansion Plans & SWOT Analysis Research

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for SD-WAN estimated at US$ 1292.4 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 5220.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2018, whereas the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 in the Software Defined WAN Market. The major growth factors that would drive the adoption of SD-WAN include the increasing need for central network management and reducing operating costs. Since APAC is the fastest-growing region and represents the investors with immense opportunities for growth, a lot of companies are investing in this region.

The List of Major Key Players Listed in the SD-WAN Market Report are:

Cisco

Citrix System

Aryaka Networks

Cloudgenix

Ecessa

Silver Peak Systems

Velocloud

Viptela

Elfiq Networks

Peplink

Versa Networks

SD-WAN Market Segmentation by Type:

Virtual Appliance

Physical Appliance

Hybrid Appliance

SD-WAN

SD-WAN Market Segmentation by Application:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of SD-WAN in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

This report presents an overview of the global market for SD-WAN market size. Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2017 - 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of CAGR through 2028.



This report researches the key producers of SD-WAN and also provides the revenue of the main regions and countries. Highlights of the upcoming market potential for SD-WAN, and key regions/countries of focus to forecasting this market into various segments and sub-segments. Country-specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Germany, the U.K., Italy, the Middle East, Africa, and Other Countries.



This report focuses on the SD-WAN revenue, market share, and industry ranking of main companies, data from 2017 to 2022. Identification of the major stakeholders in the global SD-WAN market, and analysis of their competitive landscape and market positioning based on recent developments and segmental revenues. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.



This report analyzes the segment data by type and by application, revenue, and growth rate, from 2017 to 2028. Evaluation and forecast of the market size for SD-WAN revenue, projected growth trends, production technology, application, and end-user industry.



Descriptive company profiles of the major global players, including Cisco, Citrix System, Aryaka Networks, Cloudgenix, Ecessa, Silver Peak Systems, Velocloud, Viptela, and Elfiq Networks, etc.

Detailed TOC of Global SD-WAN Market Report 2022

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global SD-WAN Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Virtual Appliance

1.2.3 Physical Appliance

1.2.4 Hybrid Appliance

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global SD-WAN Market Growth Rate by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Government

1.3.6 IT & Telecom

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global SD-WAN Market Size (2017-2028)

2.2 SD-WAN Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global SD-WAN Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.4 Global SD-WAN Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Top SD-WAN Countries Ranking by Market Size

Continued….

