The Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Is Anticipated To Register Around 4.9% CAGR From 2022 To 2032

The carbonated Soft Drinks Market size was valued at US$ 222.70 Bn. in 2020, and at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2032, reaching nearly US$ 311.67 Bn.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Today's consumers are more concerned with convenience than bulk purchasing. Many of their everyday purchases now include one-click products. These innovations have resulted in shelf-stable packaging that uses clean, renewable materials with fewer chemicals and preservatives. Products are constantly being improved and innovated to make them more accessible. Companies are now more conscious of including natural, low-calorie, and low-sugar sweeteners like stevia due to increasing consumer awareness.

The packaging is changing to be more natural to appeal to those who want convenience and healthier choices. There is no indication that the demand for convenient, on-the-go drinks is declining. It has been proven that consumers are increasingly searching for products that fit their busy lifestyles and need to be sold in the ready-to-drink market. Convenience trends are driving demand for ready-to-drink beverages.

Carbonated soft drinks are made to be enjoyed by consumers according to their tastes. However, they are now being created as functional beverages for those more health-conscious. Consumer expects that new soft drinks will not contain harmful ingredients and be able to improve their physical and mental health through carefully chosen ingredients. There will be a continued demand for low-sugar soft drinks and products that relieve stress. This trend is expected to be driven by the increasing importance of mental and physical health.

Technological advances have transformed the production of carbonated soft drinks. Because of their unique advantages, market players prefer laser technology to inkjet technology when packaging and labeling drinks. Laser technology is faster, more permanent, and easy to integrate into the production line. Laser technology can do the entire process without the use of ink. This reduces the overall cost of the final product. Packaging innovations are also important as they allow for longer shelf life. This makes it easier to sell carbonated soft drinks from small shops or vending machines.

Driving Factors

Rising demand for low-calorie and low-carb beverages.

Several factors will help the global carbonated soft beverage market gain momentum over the next few years. The rising demand for low-calorie and low-carb and gluten-free beverages has prompted manufacturers to create low-calorie or even zero-calorie carbonated beverages like diet colas. These zero-calorie carbonated soft drinks have a high demand from fitness enthusiasts and more health-conscious consumers. The increasing demand for energy drinks increased health awareness, and the growing sports & exercise industry has contributed to the rising demand for carbonated soft drinks. This has helped boost the global market growth. Consumers are also more inclined to consume healthy and functional beverages. This further increases the demand for low-calorie carbonated sodas.

Restraining Factors

Negative effects of carbonated soft drinks on consumer health

Drinks containing carbonated soft drinks can have high amounts of sugar or specific acids. This could lead to adverse health consequences. These drinks can significantly impact dental health and lead to tooth decay. Because of the serious health implications, governments worldwide focus on reducing sugar in carbonated soft drinks. Several governments, including the U.K., have imposed high sugar taxes to reduce sugar use in beverage production. This is expected to limit global growth in carbonated soft drinks by limiting the manufacturing of sugar-containing beverages.

Key Market Segments

Type

Alcohol Content Less Than 0.5%

Non-alcoholic

Application

Online

Supermarket

Other

Key Market Players included in the report:

Pepsi

Coca-Cola

Uni-President

Watsons

Tenwow

Dr Pepper

Haitai

Dydo

OKF

Perrier

Evian

Coffee Roasters

Lotte

BiotechUSA

Elixia

Wahaha

