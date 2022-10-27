Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 50% Rate

Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The artificial intelligence services market is predicted to reach a value of $8.24 billion in 2021 to $12.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.40%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The artificial intelligence services market growth is expected to increase to $58.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 47.70%. The rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions is a key factor driving the growth of the artificial intelligence services global market.

Key Trends In The Artificial Intelligence Services Market

The use of artificial intelligence as a service for human interaction with machines using natural language processing (NLP) is a key trend shaping the artificial intelligence services global market. Natural language processing (NLP) is a type of artificial intelligence that explains how human language and computers interact. Machine translation is an enormous technology for NLP that enables us to overcome the challenges to contact people from all over the world and to understand software manuals and catalogs written in a foreign language. For instance, the Livox app, a customizable application in 25 languages helps the disabled to communicate.

Overview Of The Artificial Intelligence Services Market

The artificial intelligence (AI) services market consists of sales of AI services that are used in telecommunications, government, retail, defense, and healthcare. Companies in the artificial intelligence market provide outsourced services to cater to business requirements. AI as a service enables individuals and businesses to use AI for different purposes, without significant initial investment, and with lower risk.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Artificial Intelligence Services Market Segmentation

By Technology: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Others

By Services Type: Managed Services, Professional Services

By Software Tools: Web-based and Cloud Application Programming Interface, Processing and Modeler, Archiving and Data Storage

By Application Type: Fraud Detection, Data Analytics & Visualization, Customer Service and Management, Risk Management, Compliance & Security

By End-user: Banking, Financial, and Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Public Sector, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The artificial intelligence services global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce, Google LLC

