Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 50% Rate
The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
As per The Business Research Company's "Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2022", the artificial intelligence services market is predicted to reach a value of $8.24 billion in 2021 to $12.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.40%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The artificial intelligence services market growth is expected to increase to $58.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 47.70%. The rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions is a key factor driving the growth of the artificial intelligence services global market.
Key Trends In The Artificial Intelligence Services Market
The use of artificial intelligence as a service for human interaction with machines using natural language processing (NLP) is a key trend shaping the artificial intelligence services global market. Natural language processing (NLP) is a type of artificial intelligence that explains how human language and computers interact. Machine translation is an enormous technology for NLP that enables us to overcome the challenges to contact people from all over the world and to understand software manuals and catalogs written in a foreign language. For instance, the Livox app, a customizable application in 25 languages helps the disabled to communicate.
Overview Of The Artificial Intelligence Services Market
The artificial intelligence (AI) services market consists of sales of AI services that are used in telecommunications, government, retail, defense, and healthcare. Companies in the artificial intelligence market provide outsourced services to cater to business requirements. AI as a service enables individuals and businesses to use AI for different purposes, without significant initial investment, and with lower risk.
Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data
Forecast period: Historical and Future
By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Artificial Intelligence Services Market Segmentation
By Technology: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Others
By Services Type: Managed Services, Professional Services
By Software Tools: Web-based and Cloud Application Programming Interface, Processing and Modeler, Archiving and Data Storage
By Application Type: Fraud Detection, Data Analytics & Visualization, Customer Service and Management, Risk Management, Compliance & Security
By End-user: Banking, Financial, and Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Public Sector, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, Others
By Geography: The artificial intelligence services global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Salesforce, Google LLC
Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.
