At 10.5% CAGR, Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market Size Worth US$ 18.2 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in pharmaceutical production along with bio-based packaging expected to drive the growth of the biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market size is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$ 18.2 billion by 2027. Biodegradable plastics and paper such as polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), polylactic acid (PLA), kraft paper, sulfite paper and cardboard paper are available in various packaging types which include corrugated boxes, paper bags and sacks, plastic boxes, bubble wraps and more. They are used in a wide range of industries such as food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, automotive and other industries. In 2020, the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the packaging industry as a result of the country-wise shutdown of manufacturing sites, shortage of labor and the decline of the supply and demand chain all across the world, thus, temporarily affecting the growth of the biodegradable paper & plastic packaging industry. An increase in pharmaceutical production along with the surging consumer preference for bio-based packaging is expected to drive the growth of the biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market size in the coming years. On the other hand, high costs associated with biodegradable plastics & paper packaging may confine the growth of the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Biodegradable-Paper-Plastic-Packaging-Market-Research-500181



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market highlights the following areas -

Corrugated boxes segment in Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market held a significant share in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics, along with high flexibility and adaptability made it stand out in comparison to other types of packaging in the market.

Food & beverage industry held the largest share in Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for biodegradable paper & plastic packaging from the food & beverage sector across the world. Biodegradable plastic and paper are made from a natural renewable resource and are easily recyclable in nature & quite versatile in terms of capabilities, design and flexibility. All of these properties make them ideal for use in the packaging of food & beverage products.

Asia-Pacific dominated the Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the food & beverage sector of the region.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market Report.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500181



Segmental Analysis:

Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market Segment Analysis – by Packaging Type: The corrugated boxes segment held a significant Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market share in 2021, owing to the range of characteristics and benefits it offers over other types of biodegradable paper & plastic packaging.

Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry: The Food & Beverage industry held the largest Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market share of over 25% in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from food & beverages across the world.

Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market Segment Analysis – by Geography: Asia-Pacific held a dominant Biodegradable Paper & Plastic Packaging Market share of around 34% in the year 2021. The consumption of biodegradable paper & plastic packaging is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the food & beverage sector.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the biodegradable paper & plastic packaging industry are -

1. Smurfit Kappa

2. BASF SE

3. Riverside Paper Co. Inc.

4. Clearwater Paper Corporation

5. Ultra Green Sustainable Packaging



Click on the following link to buy the biodegradable paper & plastic packaging market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500181

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Similar Reports:

A. Plastics Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Plastics-Market-Research-503136

B. Sustainable Packaging Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15202/sustainable-packaging-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

