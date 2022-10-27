Rising Demand for Food Packaging Equipment Market from Developing Economies | Industry Trends and Growth

Food Packaging Equipment Industry

Food Packaging Equipment Market by Equipment, Application, and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increased demand for ready-to-eat natural and organic food products that are very perishable encourage the packaging sector to develop innovative packaging equipment and food safety &hygiene solutions. Thus, the food packaging equipment market is primarily driven by hygienic food packaging.

Food Packaging Equipment Market by Equipment Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031,” The global food packaging equipment market size was valued at $16,901.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $33,148.2 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The shelf stable segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $4,209.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7,106.9 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.8%.

Food packaging equipment market includes machines used at each stage of the packaging process. Food packaging equipment that performs distinct packaging functions at different stages of processing includes bottling lines, cartoning, case handling, closure, filling & dosing, FFS (form, fill & seal) machinery, labeling, decorating, & coding, palletizing, wrapping & bundling, and others. The food and beverage industry is one of the major industries that drive demand for food packaging equipment market share. Purchasing power parity, industrial development, and the adoption of automated technology are all expected to boost growth during the forecast period.

The rise in food packaging equipment market demand for appealing and innovative packaging in the food industry for product differentiation; rise in consumption of processed meat, poultry, and seafood; surge in purchasing power, and preference for online grocery shopping all lead to increase in demand for packaged food, which is expected to drive the food packaging equipment market.

Demand for ready-to-eat, dairy and other perishable products, as well as convenience food items, is expected to drive the market growth. Increased health awareness and dietary changes are projected to boost development even further. Westernization of food preferences and lifestyle in Asia-Pacific and other developing regions is expected to augment demand for these food packaging equipment market.

Rise in demand for equipment in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of the food packaging equipment market. Manufacturers' increased efforts in R&D propel the food packaging equipment market in a positive direction. The surge in demand for ready-to-eat, dairy, and other perishable products, as well as convenience food items, is expected to boost the food packaging equipment market growth. Growth in health consciousness and change in eating patterns are projected to drive growth in the global food packaging equipment market during the forecast period. The increased consumption of packaged food products around the world has positively impacted the global food packaging equipment market growth.

Strict government requirements governing equipment quality are likely to motivate food packaging equipment producers to invest in and improve their R&D skills. The most recent trend in technical improvement in industries, particularly the manufacturing sector, has enabled manufacturers to produce high-quality products with minimal time, labor, and operational costs.

Key findings of the study

Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market in terms of value during the forecast period, followed by Europe.

Meat, poultry, and seafood are the fastest growing segment of the market in 2020, and shelf stable segment was the largest contributor in 2020.

The Asia-Pacific food packaging equipment market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031.

North America accounted for approximately one-seventh share in the market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global food packaging equipment market are Arpac LLC, Bosch Packaging Technology, Coesia Group, GEA Group, IMA Group, Ishida, Multivac, Inc., Nichrome India Ltd., Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., and Oystar Holding GmbH.

