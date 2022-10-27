Augmented Reality Services Global Market Estimated To Grow At 45% Rate

Augmented Reality Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Augmented Reality Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. Reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Augmented Reality Services Global Market Report 2022”, the augmented reality services market size is predicted to reach a value of $70.91 billion in 2021 to $102.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.80%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The augmented reality services global market is expected to grow to $451.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 44.80%. The COVID-19 outbreak is enforcing companies to shift towards more advanced and virtual solutions in order to continue their businesses, which is predicted to act as a major driver for the growth of the augmented reality (AR) services market in the short-term.

Key Trends In The Augmented Reality Services Market

The integration of blockchain technology is gaining significant popularity in the augmented reality services global market. Blockchain technology is the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) in which digital assets are assigned with unique attributes using cryptography and are distributed on a decentralized and public ledger. Apart from digital currency application, blockchain technology performs several applications that augmented and virtual reality developers are focusing on such as it allows developers to create unique digital assets that users and other developers cannot copy, selling virtual real estate, tracking virtually represented data, and more

Augmented Reality Services Market Overview

The augmented reality (AR) services market consists of sales of augmented reality services. Augmented Reality (AR) is an integration of digital information with a real-time environment. The AR services include services for the applications of training, preparation of annual reports and augmented brochures, architectural projects/new construction, games, trade show environments, marketing campaigns, medical uses, data visualization, entertainment, and location-based education.

Augmented Reality Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Augmented Reality Services Market Segmentation

By Applications: Training, Annual reports and augmented brochures, Architectural projects/New construction, Games, Trade show environments

By Type: Hardware, Software

By End Use: Commercial, Healthcare, Automotive, Other

By Geography: The augmented reality services global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Groove jones, Quytech, Craftars, WEAR, Next/Now, Apple, Microsoft, Niantic, Zappar, Augmented Reality Labs (Blippar), Lucyd, Magic Leap.

Augmented Reality Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides augmented reality services market analysis and an overview of augmented reality services market.

