Individuals with common activity track as the confirmed case should undergo a nucleic acid test each on 27 and 28 October

MACAU, October 27 - In view of the imported case of COVID-19 which involves a 66-year-old female Macao resident, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre appeals that individuals who have visited the places or have taken the public transportation listed below, despite not necessarily falling under the target groups of the key area NAT drive, should take the initiative to undergo nucleic acid testing once every day on 27 and 28 October (i.e. two tests in total), with each test separated by at least 12 hours. Details are as follows:

On 23 October

From 15:00 to 16:00, have visited Caritas Food Bank at Bairro da Ilha Verde;

From 17:00 to 18:00, have taken Bus No. 1 from Avenida do General Castelo Branco to the Border Gate checkpoint;

From 18:00 to 18:40, have departed Macao via the Border Gate checkpoint;

From 19:10 to 19:50, have entered Macao via the Qingmao Port checkpoint.

2.On 24 October

From 13:00 to 14:00, have visited Royal Supermarket (Luen San Square) in Fai Chi Kei;

From 16:00 to 17:00, have visited Kwong Tai Middle School (Branch) Kindergarten located at Luen San Square, No. 98 Rua Nova do Patane, Fai Chi Kei.

3.On 25 October

From 18:40 to 19:20, have departed Macao via Qingmao Port checkpoint;

From 20:40 to 21:20, have entered Macao via Qingmao Port checkpoint.

Individuals concerned may schedule for the NAT via this link: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook (result cannot be used for border crossing purpose). For self-paid NAT stations (appointment required), the link for booking is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook (paper certificates can be provided, result will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code and can be used for border crossing purpose).

Before heading to the NAT station for sampling, the individuals concerned must first perform a rapid antigen self-test (RAT) and declare the result via the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.