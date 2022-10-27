No positive result found in the 76,200 samples collected yesterday (26 October) from individuals in the red-coded zone, the key area and the general populations

MACAU, October 27 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that the COVID-19 positive case detected yesterday (26 October), which involves a 66-year-old female Macao resident, has been classified as an imported case. In order to identify any potential infected persons who may be lurking in the local community, the Centre has launched a nucleic acid testing drive for the building where the positive case resided and the area she frequented, starting from 16:00 yesterday (26 October). As of 24:00 last night (26 October), 74 samples have been collected from the red-coded zone, 38,457 samples from the key area, and 37,669 from the general populations (i.e. a total of 76,200 samples have been collected). The test results are all negative.

The Centre reminds that those who fail to take the nucleic acid test as required will see their Macao Health Code changed to yellow on the next day, and they can only have the green health code restored after a nucleic acid test is carried out with negative result. According to relevant regulations, holders of yellow health code will not be allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city.

Before heading to the NAT station for sampling, individuals in the key area must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) and declare the result via the Macao Health Code. Only those who have a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the Response and Coordination Centre will distribute 5 rapid antigen tests to each individual in the key area today (27 October).

Failure to declare the correct and up-to-date address in the Macao Health Code may result in the declarant being classified as an individual in the lockdown or precautionary zone, and thus assigned with a health code locked in red or yellow colour. To avoid this from happening, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre urges citizens to review the “residential address” in their Macao Health Code as soon as possible. If the declared address is incorrect, or you are not sure whether the address registered with the Identification Services Bureau is up-to-date, please immediately fill in the address information again in the Macao Health Code.