UM programmes nurture professionals for four emerging industries

MACAU, October 27 - In line with the second five-year development plan of the Macao SAR, the University of Macau (UM) continues to optimise its academic programmes and has launched a number of new degree programmes to train professionals for emerging industries, including health, modern finance, high technology, exhibitions, trade, culture, and sports, with the goal of promoting moderate economic diversification of Macao.

To respond to the demand for health industry professionals in Macao, the Greater Bay Area, and the entire country, UM continues to plan and offer new programmes and optimise its disciplinary layout. In recent years, the university combined the teaching resources of the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences to create three departments, namely the Department of Biomedical Sciences, the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and the Department of Public Health and Medicinal Administration. The university also introduced new academic programmes and enhanced existing programmes. Through the three departments, UM currently offers three bachelor’s degree programmes, in biomedical sciences, bioinformatics, and pharmaceutical sciences and technology, and four master’s degree programmes, in data science – precision medicine, Chinese medical science, global public health, and medicinal administration. In addition, UM offers a PhD programme in biomedical sciences.

UM also offers various programmes to nurture professionals for the industries of modern finance, high technology, exhibitions, trade, culture, and sports. At the university, programmes that are related to modern finance include a bachelor’s degree programme in finance and two master’s degree programmes, in finance and financial technology, respectively; Programmes that are related to high technology include a bachelor’s degree programme in bioinformatics, two master’s degree programmes, in data science and the Internet of Things, respectively, and a PhD programme in applied physics and materials engineering; Programmes that are related to exhibitions and trade include a bachelor’s degree programme in business intelligence and data analytics and a master’s degree programme in e-commerce technology; Programmes that are related to culture and sports include two master’s degree programmes, in physical education and sports studies, as well as Portuguese language and intercultural studies, respectively, and a PhD programme in literary and intercultural studies (Portuguese).

Striving to respond to the needs of Macao and the entire country, UM supports the development of emerging industries in Macao through education, research, and industry-academia collaboration. The university will continue to launch new programmes that are forward-looking and closely aligned with the needs of society, with the goal of producing more high-calibre professionals to contribute to the moderate economic diversification of Macao.