Berlin Barracks - DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22A3006101

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice           

STATION:  Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  10/27/22, 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hebert Rd, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED:  Nicholas Farnham

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, State Police received a report of a vehicle parked on the side of Heber Rd and a male lying in the middle of the road.  Upon arrival, Troopers located Farnham lying in the middle of the road, next to his vehicle.  Farnham was showing signs of being under the influence and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.  He transported to the State Police Barracks in Berlin and later released with a citation. Farnham is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/16/22.

 

COURT DATE / TIME:  11/16/22, 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED:  n/a

BAIL:  n/a

MUG SHOT: UNAVAILABLE

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

