Berlin Barracks - DUI Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3006101
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT #: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/27/22, 2230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hebert Rd, Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Nicholas Farnham
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police received a report of a vehicle parked on the side of Heber Rd and a male lying in the middle of the road. Upon arrival, Troopers located Farnham lying in the middle of the road, next to his vehicle. Farnham was showing signs of being under the influence and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He transported to the State Police Barracks in Berlin and later released with a citation. Farnham is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 11/16/22.
COURT DATE / TIME: 11/16/22, 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: UNAVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turn Pike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648