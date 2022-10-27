Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market Share Worth US$503 Million by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Prevalence of Cytomegalovirus Infection Across the Globe is Driving the Growth of Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market size was valued at $503 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) is the most commonly transmitted herpes virus which remains dormant in the human body. It is a communicable disease and it can infect people of all ages globally. Cytomegalovirus spread through direct contact with such as saliva, blood, urine, semen, and breast milk. The symptoms of Cytomegalovirus are fatigue, fever, sweats, muscle aches, sore throat, headache and others. There many medicines are available in the market for the treatment of cytomegalovirus such as ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet, cidofovir and others. Increasing prevalence of CMV retinitis and congenital CMV infection coupled with increasing public awareness related to herpes virus infections is major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing prevalence of viral infection among AIDS patients further enhance the overall market demand for Cytomegalovirus Treatment during the aforesaid period.

Key Takeaways

In 2020, North America dominates the Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market owing to rising government funding and increasing research in the area.

Increasing innovation and development in Cytomegalovirus Treatment across the globe is driving the market growth of Cytomegalovirus Treatment.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market report.

Adverse Effects and Risks Related to Cytomegalovirus Drugs are challenging the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market Segment Analysis- By Drugs: Based on the drugs, Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market is segmented into Ganciclovir, Valganciclovir, Foscarnet, Cidofovir, others. The Ganciclovir segment is estimated to dominate the market during the period 2021-2026. This is attributed to it is widely used as anti-viral drug to treat and prevent infections. Furthermore, Ganciclovir is most effective drug and show quick result. The Valganciclovir, segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the period 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to Valganciclovir is simple and convenient and offer potential for improved patient compliance.

Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market Segment Analysis- By Application: Based on the application, Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market is segmented into Stem Cell Transplantation, Organ Transplantation, Congenital CMV Infection, other. In 2020, Stem Cell Transplantation is estimated to hold major share in the market. This is mainly rising funding from the government as well as private organization to support stem cell therapy clinical trial. Moreover, declining prices of stem cell therapies which leads to rising preference of buyers towards cell therapy. Also, Organ Transplantation is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2021-2026. This is owing to it rising number of organ transplants across the globe.

Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market Segment Analysis- By Geography: North America dominated the Cytomegalovirus Treatment market share accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. This is mainly owing to increasing prevalence of cytomegalovirus infection in this region. According to, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in U.S. it is most common infection ailment cause of birth defects. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing over the period 2021-2026. This is owing to rising expenditure on healthcare coupled with rising aging population.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the cytomegalovirus treatment industry are -

1. Chimerix,

2. Clinigen Group PLC.,

3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

4. Fresenius Kabi Canada,

5. Genentech Inc.,

