Almond Extract Market is Expected to Boom in Coming Years by 2029

Surge in use of almond extract by the food & beverage industry as a flavoring agent and high demand from hotels & restaurants, bakeries & confectionaries.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almond Extract is a concentrated condensed liquid that is extracted from almond oil combining with ethyl, and is used as a flavoring agent in the food & beverage industry. Ethyl alcohol in almond extract helps to create a stable flavoring agent that lasts for a longer period. As categorized by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, almond is distinguished as “pure extract” and “natural extract.” The major difference between the extracts is pure almond extract is made from bitter almonds, whereas natural almond extract is made from caccia bark. Almond extract is widely applicable across bakeries and confectionaries in baking almond-flavored cookies and adding almond flavor to cakes and pastries. In addition, almond extracts are widely used by the cosmetic industry, as almonds provide nutrients to the hair and it has high moisturizing properties.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the hospitality & restaurant sector, as restrictions were imposed on the movement of people, which has indirectly hit the demand for almond extract from the hotel sector. However, rise in demand for packaged food & beverages has increased the demand for almond extract from food processing units.

Manufacturers have been facing problems in getting labor supply and transportation of raw materials, but with a partial list of restrictions for food & staples, the industry is ready to boost for new highs.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Nielsen-Massey Vanillas

McCormick & Company

Queen Fine Foods

Waitrose

Simply Organic

Beanilla

Frontier Co-op.

Cook Flavoring Company

Lochhead Manufacturing Co.

OliveNation

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Surge in use of almond extract by the food & beverage industry as a flavoring agent and high demand from hotels & restaurants, bakeries & confectionaries for added flavors in cookies & cakes boostthe demand for almond extract. Moreover, the use of almond extract by the cosmetic industry due to its moisturizing properties, hair & skincare benefits, and wide use of the almond extract to flavor sweet dishes & desserts are the factors driving the global almond extract market. However, allergies caused by almonds and high prices of almonds & its extraction are the major constraints of the market. Conversely, innovation by market leaders is related to research on improved varieties of almond with lesser perishability and low-cost extraction process.

Questions Answered in the Almond Extract Market Research Report:

Which are the leading players active in the almond extract market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

