Takeout Dinner Market to Reach USD 451.82 Billion by 2030; Integration of Smart AI & Innovative Technology by Food Delivery Platforms Will Favour Growth: The Brainy Insights

Rising living standards and increasing personal disposable income, particularly in developing economies to drive growth of takeout dinner industry. A rise in investment in digitalization and an increase in alliances & collaborations of various restaurants with application developers are the driving factors of the market growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global takeout dinner market, with a 49.35% share of the market revenue in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global takeout dinner market is expected to grow from USD 225.08 billion in 2021 to USD 451.82 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The increasingly high demand for takeout dinners owing to the increase in urbanization, fast food chains, and takeout dinners is anticipated to expand the takeout dinner industry demand during the projection period. Moreover, the growing number of smartphone and internet users, raised household takeaway food expenditure, and the ever-increasing trend toward food delivery mobile applications are also helping to propel market growth. However, increasing the takeout food consumption can affect customers' health, raising concerns about unhealthy, and the cost of supply chain & logistics are restraining market growth. Furthermore, technological innovations and the potential shift in demand among different products are opportunities for market growth.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global takeout dinner market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



Market Growth & Trends



The growth of the takeout dinner market is driven by product innovations and improved product quality.. Moreover, the risen sale through on-trade distribution is the market growth trend. An increase in online shopping due to the hectic schedule and busy lifestyle of people is expected to drive the demand for food delivery through online platforms. Further, online transactions and card payments are growing due to convenience for customers and food service companies. All the food service companies across the globe are accepting online transactions to provide a better customer experience by offering discounts to retain customers. Further, the government of India is taking various initiatives to encourage the digital payment ecosystem in the country. It has introduced digital wallets such as Aadhaar Pay, UPI, BHIM, etc.



Takeout Dinner Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Page number 235 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.05% Market growth 2022-2030 USD 451.82 billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America region is having the highest market share of 49.35% in 2021. Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dominos,Delivery.com,Yemeksepeti,Foodler,Snapfinger,Grubhub,Pizza Hut,Takeaway.com, Foodpanda, OloDelivery Hero, Zomato Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Findings



The payment type segment is divided into credit cards, debit cards, cash, and digital wallets. In 2021, the digital wallets segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32.14% and market revenue of 72.34 billion. This growth is attributed to the changing customer preferences toward digital payments.



The nature segment is divided into non-vegetarian, vegetarian, and vegan. In 2021, the vegan segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 39.15% and market revenue of 88.11 billion. This growth is attributed to the increasing number of health-conscious consumers.



The business type segment is divided into independent and chain food services. In 2021, the chain food service segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56.21% and a market revenue of 126.21 billion. This growth is attributed to the upsurge in the number of food dishes.



The purchase model segment is divided into platform-to-consumer and direct-to-consumer. In 2021, the platform-to-consumer segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 26.17% and market revenue of 58.90 billion. This growth is attributed to the growing penetration of the internet and smartphones.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Takeout Dinner Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North American region occurred as the largest market for the global takeout dinner industry, with a market share of 49.35% and a market value of around 111.07 billion in 2021. North America dominates the takeout dinner market due to the high living standards of individuals. Moreover, the increased presence of online food delivery service companies and the high affirmation of fast foods among customers are also helping drive the region's market growth. Further, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR of 10.01% over the projection period. This growth is attributed to the intensive advertising by key participants for hygiene food home delivery services. In addition, an ever-increasing number of food delivery app users and the expansion of fast food chains are also propelling market growth in this region.



Key players operating in the global takeout dinner market are:



• Dominos

• Delivery.com

• Yemeksepeti

• Foodler

• Snapfinger

• Grubhub

• Pizza Hut

• Takeaway.com

• Foodpanda

• Olo

• Delivery Hero

• Zomato



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global takeout dinner market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Takeout Dinner Market by Payment Type:



• Credit Cards

• Debit Cards

• Cash

• Digital Wallets



Global Takeout Dinner Market by Nature:



• Non-Vegetarian

• Vegetarian

• Vegan



Global Takeout Dinner Market by Business Type:



• Independent Food Service

• Chain Food Service



Global Takeout Dinner Market by Purchase Model:



• Platform-to-Consumer

• Direct-to-Consumer



About the report:



The global takeout dinner market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



