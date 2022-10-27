Global Surveillance Technology Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2022”, the surveillance technology market growth is predicted to reach a value of $114.1 billion in 2021 to $130.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The surveillance technology market share is expected to grow to $213.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.10%. The rise in need for safety in high-risk areas contributed to the growth of the surveillance technology market.

Key Trends In The Surveillance Technology Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly being implemented in the surveillance technology market. Artificial intelligence in surveillance technology is to analyze what is happening in the video. For instance, an application and web platform named Ella developed by IC Realtime uses the most advanced algorithms to analyze the most important events in the video from CCTV footage or video feeds. In most of the video monitoring systems, we cannot search for a particular event. Ella has a smart search option to search for important events in the videos recorded. It can recognize hundreds of natural language queries. Therefore, the use of artificial intelligence, which is a new trend in the surveillance technology market, is likely to provide growth opportunities to this market.

Overview Of The Surveillance Technology Market

The surveillance technology market consists of sales of surveillance software development and related services. Surveillance technology refers to the development of software used in monitoring the behavior, activities, or information for managing, influencing, or directing.

Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Video Surveillance, Big Data, Police Body Cameras, Biometrics, Domestic Drones, Face Recognition Technology, RFID Chips, Stingray Tracking Devices

• By storage: On premise, Cloud

• By End-user: BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Education

• By Geography: The global surveillance technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as John Deere, CNH, AGCO, CLAAS, Kubota

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Surveillance Technology Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides surveillance technology global market outlook, surveillance technology global market forecast and an overview of surveillance technology global market.

