Secondary Refrigerants Market size was estimated at US$760.3 million by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The secondary refrigerants market size is forecasted to reach US$760.3 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The secondary refrigerants market size is forecasted to reach US$760.3 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2027. A wide range of secondary refrigerants such as salt brines, calcium chloride brine, carbon dioxide, among others find their high uses in multiple end-use applications. Secondary refrigerants are an integral element used in air conditioning for providing freeze protection. The demand for the air conditioner is increasing owing to the soaring temperature and humidity levels globally and this will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. For instance, as per the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry report, in January 2021, Panasonic India planned to double its residential air conditioning business in the next three years. Furthermore, secondary refrigerants find extensive use in large process refrigeration systems in the oil and gas industries.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Secondary-Refrigerants-Market-Research-505557

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Secondary Refrigerants Market highlights the following areas -

1. Glycol segment is leading the secondary refrigerant market. The ability of glycols to provide superior freeze protection makes it a desirable choice in the market.

2. The air conditioning application will drive the growth of the market. As per the July 2020 Cooling Emissions and Policy Synthesis Report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the International Energy Agency (IEA), strict actions to make air conditioning systems more effective could reduce 210 to 460 billion metric tonnes of carbon dioxide over the next four decades.

3. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the highest demand for secondary refrigerants in the forecast period. As per the June 2019 report by International Energy Agency, China is the leading producer of air conditioners, accounting for 70% of the world’s room air conditioners and covering about 22% of installed cooling capacity globally.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505557

Segmental Analysis:

1. Glycol segment dominated the secondary refrigerants market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period. This type of secondary refrigerant offers frost protection for cooling systems and closed-loop refrigeration systems. Ethylene and propylene-based water solutions comprise the glycol segment.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market in the secondary refrigerants market with a market share of up to 32%. The high demand for secondary refrigerants is attributed to the expanding air conditioners in the region. For instance, as per the June 2019 report by International Energy Agency, AC ownership in China is projected to touch as much as 85% by 2030.

3. Air Conditioning application dominated the secondary refrigerants market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period. The high demand for secondary refrigerants in this application is attributed to the rising temperature and humid levels globally, leading to a higher development of air conditioning applications.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Secondary Refrigerants industry are:

1. A Gas International

2. Tazzetti SPA

3. Arteco Coolants

4. Temper Technology AB

5. SRS Frigadon

Click on the following link to buy the Secondary Refrigerants Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505557

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. HFC Refrigerants Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1293/hfc-refrigerants-market-analysis.html

B. Natural Refrigerants Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15239/natural-refrigerants-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062