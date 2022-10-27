Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, October 27, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
11:30 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will join the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, and the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, for a visit to a volunteer organization that supports Ukrainian newcomers in Ottawa.
