American Riviera Bancorp Announces Record Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2022

American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") ARBV, holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $9.5 million ($1.84 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the $9.1 million ($1.77 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. Unaudited net income was $3.8 million ($0.73 per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the $3.0 million ($0.58 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. The increase in year to date unaudited net income in 2022 compared to 2021 is primarily attributable to loan growth, increased interest income on liquid assets, and continued stability of the deposit portfolio.

Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank, stated, "We are pleased to report record earnings this quarter and year to date. Our balance sheet and relationship based deposits have remained stable despite the volatility created by Federal Reserve policy this year. Stable funding allows the Bank to deploy cash into higher-yielding assets including our loans to clients on the Central Coast of California which continue to grow and exhibit strong credit quality."

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Return on average assets for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 1.08%, a significant increase from 0.75% in the previous quarter and 0.98% in the same quarter last year.
  • Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, reached $886 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $31 million or 3.7% from the prior quarter end and $158 million or 21.7% from September 30, 2021.
  • Non-interest bearing demand deposits reached $520 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $33 million or 6.7% from the prior quarter end and $84 million or 19.4% from September 30, 2021. Non-interest bearing demand deposits now represent 41.1% of total deposits.
  • Net interest margin increased to 3.69% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.26% for the prior quarter and 3.54% for the same quarter in the prior year.
  • Total cost of funding sources increased to 0.16% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.12% in the prior quarter and 0.08% for the same quarter in the prior year. Total cost of deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, has remained consistent at 0.08% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.07% in the prior quarter and 0.08% for the same quarter in the prior year.
  • Provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.1 million, a decrease of $0.8 million compared to the $0.9 million expensed in the previous quarter. Year to date provision in 2022 of $1.0 million exceeds the $0.3 million expensed in the same nine month period in the prior year. Increased provision in 2022 is attributed to strong organic loan growth and not credit quality concerns.
  • Allowance for loan losses was 1.18% of total loans at September 30, 2022, compared with 1.20% at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.
  • The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due, and only $6.3 million or 0.72% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral and reserves. The increase in non-accrual loans during the quarter relates to one loan totaling $2.9 million which is adequately supported by collateral and strong guarantor support.
  • Tangible book value per share was $14.90 at September 30, 2022, down slightly from the $15.17 at June 30, 2022 due to rising interest rates and rate volatility in the third quarter of 2022 as a result of Federal Reserve actions which, in turn, increased tax adjusted unrealized losses on the securities portfolio.
  • All Bank capital ratios were above regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized institution with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.73%, as compared to 12.94% in the previous quarter and 12.28% in the same quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter Earnings

For the third quarter of 2022, unaudited net income was $3.8 million, compared to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, unaudited net income pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-PPP fees (a non-GAAP measure) was $5.4 million, compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

With $178.9 million in cash at September 30, 2022, net interest income continues to benefit from the Federal Reserve's actions to increase short-term rates as evidenced by the $0.5 million or 94% increase in Interest on Due From Banks from the previous quarter, and $0.9 million or 771% increase from the same quarter last year.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $0.9 million for the same quarter last year. Variances between the quarters relate primarily to SBA loan sale premium, mortgage broker fees and loan prepayment fees. Aggregate non-interest income has remained fairly consistent over the periods analyzed.

Non-interest expense was $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $7.0 million for the same period last year. The increase in non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2022 is primarily attributable to additional incentive plan accrual based on year to date performance and timing of certain expenses such as advertising. With the relaxing of COVID restrictions, expenses related to business development and sponsorships have moved back to historical levels. Additionally, the Company remains committed to making investments in systems and staffing to support continued growth while maximizing efficiencies.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, reached $886 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $31 million or 3.7% from the prior quarter end and $158 million or 21.7% from September 30, 2021.

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $0.1 million to $10.5 million at September 30, 2022 with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.18% of total loans, as compared to $10.4 million or 1.20% at June 30, 2022 and $9.4 million or 1.20% at September 30, 2021. The Allowance percentage has remained fairly consistent over the periods analyzed with increased dollars primarily attributable to continued organic loan growth and not credit quality concerns.

Year to date 2022 charge-offs total $0 versus $93 thousand of recoveries. As of September 30, 2022, non-accrual loans totaled $6.3 million, up $2.8 million compared to the previous quarter. The increase in non-accrual loans in the quarter relates to one loan totaling $2.9 million which is adequately supported by collateral and strong guarantor support. Another $2.4 million of the non-accrual total at September 30, 2022 is comprised of one loan which is real estate secured at a 32.9% loan to value based upon a recent appraisal and is paying full principal and interest payments monthly. Credit quality remains strong.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.3 billion at September 30, 2022, representing an increase of $8.6 million, or 0.7%, from June 30, 2022 and an increase of $148 million, or 13.3% since September 30, 2021. Total non-interest bearing deposits represented 41.1% of total deposits at September 30, 2022. The Bank had no brokered deposits or Federal Home Loan Bank advances in its funding base as of September 30, 2022.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity was $82.1 million at September 30, 2022, a $1.4 million or 1.7% decrease since June 30, 2022 and a decrease of $11.7 million over prior year. Although earnings remain strong, the tax adjusted unrealized loss on the securities portfolio over this same period has exceed net income.

The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), grew from $19.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 to $24.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022. Industry-wide there has been a material decline in market value of fixed income securities, consistent with the significant increase in market yields. These securities have a maturity and minimal inherent credit risk, therefore, the Bank expects to receive principal in full when the investments mature. During the third quarter of 2022, $43 million of the Bank's most interest rate sensitive securities were moved from available-for-sale ("AFS") to held-to-maturity ("HTM") classification to protect the Bank from further decline in mark-to-market value if rates continue to rise. The remaining AFS investment portfolio has a duration of 4.9 years and is comprised of a diverse portfolio including amortizing mortgage backed securities, municipal bonds, SBA pools, corporate debt and U.S. Government sponsored agencies.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bancorp ARBV is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For twelve consecutive years, the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports, and has received the highest "Super Premier" rating from Findley every year since 2016. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2020 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
Sep 30, Sep 30, One Year One Year

2022

2021

$ Change % Change
Assets
Cash & Due From Banks

$

178,882

 

$

262,965

 

$

(84,083

)

-32

%

Available for sale securities

 

222,910

 

 

146,937

 

 

75,973

 

52

%

Held to maturity securities

 

41,241

 

 

-

 

 

41,241

 

100

%

 
Loans (excluding PPP)

 

886,087

 

 

728,316

 

 

157,771

 

22

%

PPP Loans

 

121

 

 

50,966

 

 

(50,845

)

-100

%

Allowance For Loan Losses

 

(10,500

)

 

(9,376

)

 

(1,124

)

12

%

Net Loans

 

875,708

 

 

769,906

 

 

105,802

 

14

%

 
Premise & Equipment

 

9,649

 

 

10,848

 

 

(1,199

)

-11

%

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

 

4,984

 

 

5,135

 

 

(151

)

-3

%

Other Assets

 

38,033

 

 

22,371

 

 

15,662

 

70

%

Total Assets

$

1,371,407

 

$

1,218,162

 

$

153,245

 

13

%

 
 
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Demand Deposits

$

519,796

 

$

435,489

 

$

84,307

 

19

%

NOW Accounts

 

184,138

 

 

177,952

 

 

6,186

 

3

%

Other Interest Bearing Deposits

 

559,914

 

 

502,237

 

 

57,677

 

11

%

Total Deposits

 

1,263,848

 

 

1,115,678

 

 

148,170

 

13

%

 
Borrowed Funds

 

18,000

 

 

-

 

 

18,000

 

100

%

Other Liabilities

 

7,425

 

 

8,665

 

 

(1,240

)

-14

%

Total Liabilities

 

1,289,273

 

 

1,124,343

 

 

164,930

 

15

%

 
Common Stock

 

57,123

 

 

56,302

 

 

821

 

1

%

Retained Earnings

 

49,722

 

 

37,685

 

 

12,037

 

32

%

Other Capital

 

(24,711

)

 

(168

)

 

(24,543

)

14,609

%

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

82,134

 

 

93,819

 

 

(11,685

)

-12

%

 
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,371,407

 

$

1,218,162

 

$

153,245

 

13

%

 
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Assets
Cash & Due From Banks

$

178,882

 

$

212,675

 

$

320,683

 

$

292,111

 

$

262,965

 

Available for sale securities

 

222,910

 

 

250,132

 

 

220,364

 

 

191,543

 

 

146,937

 

Held to maturity securities

 

41,241

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 
Loans (excluding PPP)

 

886,087

 

 

854,593

 

 

776,395

 

 

753,494

 

 

728,316

 

PPP Loans

 

121

 

 

6,169

 

 

11,633

 

 

39,996

 

 

50,966

 

Allowance For Loan Losses

 

(10,500

)

 

(10,367

)

 

(9,394

)

 

(9,383

)

 

(9,376

)

Net Loans

 

875,708

 

 

850,395

 

 

778,634

 

 

784,107

 

 

769,906

 

 
Premise & Equipment

 

9,649

 

 

9,491

 

 

9,948

 

 

10,429

 

 

10,848

 

Goodwill and Other Intangibles

 

4,984

 

 

5,025

 

 

5,080

 

 

5,075

 

 

5,135

 

Other Assets

 

38,033

 

 

35,470

 

 

27,327

 

 

23,275

 

 

22,371

 

Total Assets

$

1,371,407

 

$

1,363,188

 

$

1,362,036

 

$

1,306,540

 

$

1,218,162

 

 
 
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Demand Deposits

$

519,796

 

$

487,187

 

$

481,619

 

$

470,763

 

$

435,489

 

NOW Accounts

 

184,138

 

 

196,485

 

 

193,178

 

 

181,546

 

 

177,952

 

Other Interest Bearing Deposits

 

559,914

 

 

571,544

 

 

571,595

 

 

549,781

 

 

502,237

 

Total Deposits

 

1,263,848

 

 

1,255,216

 

 

1,246,392

 

 

1,202,090

 

 

1,115,678

 

 
Borrowed Funds

 

18,000

 

 

18,000

 

 

18,000

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Other Liabilities

 

7,425

 

 

6,460

 

 

7,971

 

 

8,177

 

 

8,665

 

Total Liabilities

 

1,289,273

 

 

1,279,676

 

 

1,272,363

 

 

1,210,267

 

 

1,124,343

 

 
Common Stock

 

57,123

 

 

56,897

 

 

56,554

 

 

56,564

 

 

56,302

 

Retained Earnings

 

49,722

 

 

45,922

 

 

43,370

 

 

40,432

 

 

37,685

 

Other Capital

 

(24,711

)

 

(19,307

)

 

(10,251

)

 

(723

)

 

(168

)

Total Shareholders' Equity

 

82,134

 

 

83,512

 

 

89,673

 

 

96,273

 

 

93,819

 

 
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,371,407

 

$

1,363,188

 

$

1,362,036

 

$

1,306,540

 

$

1,218,162

 

 
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Statement of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30,

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans

$

10,158

 

$

8,342

 

22

%

$

28,109

 

$

25,056

 

12

%

Fees on PPP Loans

 

199

 

 

978

 

-80

%

 

1,320

 

 

3,336

 

-60

%

Net Fair Value Amortization Income

 

3

 

 

419

 

-99

%

 

7

 

 

481

 

-99

%

Interest on Securities

 

1,539

 

 

447

 

244

%

 

3,496

 

 

1,029

 

240

%

Interest on Due From Banks

 

1,046

 

 

120

 

771

%

 

1,726

 

 

252

 

585

%

Total Interest Income

 

12,944

 

 

10,306

 

26

%

 

34,658

 

 

30,154

 

15

%

 
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits

 

266

 

 

220

 

21

%

 

693

 

 

742

 

-7

%

Interest Expense on Borrowings

 

169

 

 

-

 

100

%

 

402

 

 

-

 

100

%

Total Interest Expense

 

435

 

 

220

 

98

%

 

1,094

 

 

742

 

47

%

 
Net Interest Income

 

12,509

 

 

10,086

 

24

%

 

33,564

 

 

29,412

 

14

%

Provision for Loan Losses

 

122

 

 

-

 

100

%

 

1,038

 

 

338

 

207

%

Net Interest Income After Provision

 

12,387

 

 

10,086

 

23

%

 

32,526

 

 

29,074

 

12

%

 
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees

 

602

 

 

601

 

0

%

 

1,945

 

 

1,918

 

1

%

Other Non-Interest Income

 

210

 

 

342

 

-39

%

 

724

 

 

825

 

-12

%

Total Non-Interest Income

 

812

 

 

943

 

-14

%

 

2,668

 

 

2,743

 

-3

%

 
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits

 

4,717

 

 

4,469

 

6

%

 

13,353

 

 

12,004

 

11

%

Occupancy and Equipment

 

777

 

 

756

 

3

%

 

2,299

 

 

2,124

 

8

%

Other Non-Interest Expense

 

2,260

 

 

1,769

 

28

%

 

6,273

 

 

5,092

 

23

%

Total Non-Interest Expense

 

7,754

 

 

6,994

 

11

%

 

21,925

 

 

19,220

 

14

%

 
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes

 

5,446

 

 

4,035

 

35

%

 

13,269

 

 

12,597

 

5

%

Provision for Taxes

 

1,645

 

 

1,085

 

52

%

 

3,739

 

 

3,515

 

6

%

Net Income

$

3,800

 

$

2,950

 

29

%

$

9,531

 

$

9,082

 

5

%

 
Shares (end of period)

 

5,176,200

 

 

5,130,937

 

1

%

 

5,176,200

 

 

5,130,937

 

1

%

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

0.73

 

$

0.58

 

28

%

$

1.84

 

$

1.77

 

4

%

Return on Average Assets

 

1.08

%

 

0.98

%

10

%

 

0.95

%

 

1.12

%

-15

%

Return on Average Equity

 

17.26

%

 

12.45

%

39

%

 

14.72

%

 

13.64

%

8

%

Net Interest Margin

 

3.69

%

 

3.54

%

4

%

 

3.39

%

 

3.75

%

-10

%

 
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
Three Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans

$

10,158

$

9,356

 

$

8,600

$

8,557

$

8,342

Fees on PPP Loans

 

199

 

 

209

 

 

913

 

 

517

 

 

978

 

Net Fair Value Amortization Income

 

3

 

 

(9

)

 

7

 

 

25

 

 

419

 

Interest on Securities

 

1,539

 

 

1,116

 

 

842

 

 

645

 

 

447

 

Interest on Due From Banks

 

1,046

 

 

539

 

 

142

 

 

139

 

 

120

 

Total Interest Income

 

12,944

 

 

11,211

 

 

10,504

 

 

9,883

 

 

10,306

 

 
Interest Expense
Interest Expense on Deposits

 

266

 

 

216

 

 

210

 

 

207

 

 

220

 

Interest Expense on Borrowings

 

169

 

 

166

 

 

67

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Total Interest Expense

 

435

 

 

382

 

 

277

 

 

207

 

 

220

 

 
Net Interest Income

 

12,509

 

 

10,829

 

 

10,227

 

 

9,676

 

 

10,086

 

Provision for Loan Losses

 

122

 

 

916

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Net Interest Income After Provision

 

12,387

 

 

9,913

 

 

10,227

 

 

9,676

 

 

10,086

 

 
Non-Interest Income
Service Charges, Commissions and Fees

 

602

 

 

672

 

 

670

 

 

705

 

 

601

 

Other Non-Interest Income

 

210

 

 

20

 

 

494

 

 

138

 

 

342

 

Total Non-Interest Income

 

812

 

 

692

 

 

1,164

 

 

843

 

 

943

 

 
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits

 

4,717

 

 

4,326

 

 

4,310

 

 

4,003

 

 

4,469

 

Occupancy and Equipment

 

777

 

 

766

 

 

755

 

 

747

 

 

756

 

Other Non-Interest Expense

 

2,260

 

 

2,119

 

 

1,895

 

 

1,991

 

 

1,769

 

Total Non-Interest Expense

 

7,754

 

 

7,211

 

 

6,960

 

 

6,741

 

 

6,994

 

 
Net Income Before Provision for Taxes

 

5,446

 

 

3,394

 

 

4,431

 

 

3,778

 

 

4,035

 

Provision for Taxes

 

1,645

 

 

818

 

 

1,276

 

 

1,031

 

 

1,085

 

Net Income

$

3,800

 

$

2,576

 

$

3,155

 

$

2,747

 

$

2,950

 

 
Shares (end of period)

 

5,176,200

 

 

5,173,373

 

 

5,178,965

 

 

5,134,993

 

 

5,130,937

 

Earnings Per Share - Basic

$

0.73

 

$

0.49

 

$

0.61

 

$

0.53

 

$

0.58

 

 
Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-PPP fees (Non-GAAP)

$

5,369

 

$

4,101

 

$

3,518

 

$

3,261

 

$

3,057

 

 
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
At or for the Three Months Ended
September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Income and performance ratios:
Net Income

$

3,800

 

$

2,576

 

$

3,155

 

$

2,747

 

$

2,950

 

Earnings per share - basic

 

0.73

 

 

0.50

 

 

0.61

 

 

0.53

 

 

0.58

 

Return on average assets

 

1.08

%

 

0.75

%

 

1.00

%

 

0.84

%

 

0.98

%

Return on average equity

 

17.26

%

 

11.40

%

 

15.58

%

 

11.20

%

 

12.45

%

Cost of Funds

 

0.16

%

 

0.12

%

 

0.09

%

 

0.07

%

 

0.08

%

Cost of Deposits

 

0.08

%

 

0.07

%

 

0.07

%

 

0.07

%

 

0.08

%

Net interest margin

 

3.69

%

 

3.26

%

 

3.22

%

 

3.12

%

 

3.54

%

Efficiency ratio (b)

 

58.58

%

 

62.89

%

 

60.48

%

 

64.51

%

 

63.80

%

 
Asset quality:
Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

10,500

 

$

10,367

 

$

9,394

 

$

9,383

 

$

9,376

 

Nonperforming assets

 

6,337

 

 

3,505

 

 

2,776

 

 

2,870

 

 

3,349

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases

 

1.18

%

 

1.20

%

 

1.19

%

 

1.18

%

 

1.20

%

Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

 

-0.04

%

 

-0.03

%

 

-0.01

%

 

0.00

%

 

0.00

%

Texas ratio (a)

 

6.07

%

 

3.94

%

 

2.95

%

 

2.85

%

 

3.41

%

 
Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank (c):
Tier 1 risk-based capital

 

11.68

%

 

11.85

%

 

12.53

%

 

11.02

%

 

11.09

%

Total risk-based capital

 

12.73

%

 

12.94

%

 

13.59

%

 

12.16

%

 

12.28

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

8.48

%

 

8.29

%

 

8.75

%

 

7.23

%

 

7.59

%

 
Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp (c):
Tier 1 risk-based capital

 

10.05

%

 

10.15

%

 

10.82

%

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

Total risk-based capital

 

11.10

%

 

11.24

%

 

11.91

%

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

7.29

%

 

7.11

%

 

7.27

%

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 
Equity and share related:
Common equity

$

82,134

 

$

83,512

 

$

89,673

 

$

96,273

 

$

93,819

 

Book value per share

 

-

 

 

16.14

 

 

17.31

 

 

18.75

 

 

18.28

 

Tangible book value per share

 

14.90

 

 

15.17

 

 

16.33

 

 

17.76

 

 

17.28

 

Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d)

 

19.68

 

 

18.90

 

 

18.31

 

 

17.90

 

 

17.34

 

Stock closing price per share

 

-

 

 

17.90

 

 

20.58

 

 

20.29

 

 

19.20

 

Number of shares issued and outstanding

 

5,176.20

 

 

5,173.37

 

 

5,178.97

 

 

5,134.99

 

 

5,130.94

 

Notes:
(a) The sum of Nonperforming assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets).
(b) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Loan Loss Provisions minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.
(c) Current period capital ratios are preliminary.
(d) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI), is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


