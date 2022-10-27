American Riviera Bancorp Announces Record Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2022

American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") ARBV, holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $9.5 million ($1.84 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the $9.1 million ($1.77 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. Unaudited net income was $3.8 million ($0.73 per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the $3.0 million ($0.58 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. The increase in year to date unaudited net income in 2022 compared to 2021 is primarily attributable to loan growth, increased interest income on liquid assets, and continued stability of the deposit portfolio.

Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank, stated, "We are pleased to report record earnings this quarter and year to date. Our balance sheet and relationship based deposits have remained stable despite the volatility created by Federal Reserve policy this year. Stable funding allows the Bank to deploy cash into higher-yielding assets including our loans to clients on the Central Coast of California which continue to grow and exhibit strong credit quality."

Third Quarter Highlights

Return on average assets for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 1.08%, a significant increase from 0.75% in the previous quarter and 0.98% in the same quarter last year.

Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, reached $886 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $31 million or 3.7% from the prior quarter end and $158 million or 21.7% from September 30, 2021.

Non-interest bearing demand deposits reached $520 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $33 million or 6.7% from the prior quarter end and $84 million or 19.4% from September 30, 2021. Non-interest bearing demand deposits now represent 41.1% of total deposits.

Net interest margin increased to 3.69% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.26% for the prior quarter and 3.54% for the same quarter in the prior year.

Total cost of funding sources increased to 0.16% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.12% in the prior quarter and 0.08% for the same quarter in the prior year. Total cost of deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, has remained consistent at 0.08% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 0.07% in the prior quarter and 0.08% for the same quarter in the prior year.

Provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.1 million, a decrease of $0.8 million compared to the $0.9 million expensed in the previous quarter. Year to date provision in 2022 of $1.0 million exceeds the $0.3 million expensed in the same nine month period in the prior year. Increased provision in 2022 is attributed to strong organic loan growth and not credit quality concerns.

Allowance for loan losses was 1.18% of total loans at September 30, 2022, compared with 1.20% at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.

The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due, and only $6.3 million or 0.72% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral and reserves. The increase in non-accrual loans during the quarter relates to one loan totaling $2.9 million which is adequately supported by collateral and strong guarantor support.

Tangible book value per share was $14.90 at September 30, 2022, down slightly from the $15.17 at June 30, 2022 due to rising interest rates and rate volatility in the third quarter of 2022 as a result of Federal Reserve actions which, in turn, increased tax adjusted unrealized losses on the securities portfolio.

All Bank capital ratios were above regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized institution with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.73%, as compared to 12.94% in the previous quarter and 12.28% in the same quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter Earnings

For the third quarter of 2022, unaudited net income was $3.8 million, compared to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the third quarter of 2022, unaudited net income pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-PPP fees (a non-GAAP measure) was $5.4 million, compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2021.

With $178.9 million in cash at September 30, 2022, net interest income continues to benefit from the Federal Reserve's actions to increase short-term rates as evidenced by the $0.5 million or 94% increase in Interest on Due From Banks from the previous quarter, and $0.9 million or 771% increase from the same quarter last year.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $0.9 million for the same quarter last year. Variances between the quarters relate primarily to SBA loan sale premium, mortgage broker fees and loan prepayment fees. Aggregate non-interest income has remained fairly consistent over the periods analyzed.

Non-interest expense was $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $7.0 million for the same period last year. The increase in non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2022 is primarily attributable to additional incentive plan accrual based on year to date performance and timing of certain expenses such as advertising. With the relaxing of COVID restrictions, expenses related to business development and sponsorships have moved back to historical levels. Additionally, the Company remains committed to making investments in systems and staffing to support continued growth while maximizing efficiencies.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, reached $886 million at September 30, 2022, an increase of $31 million or 3.7% from the prior quarter end and $158 million or 21.7% from September 30, 2021.

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $0.1 million to $10.5 million at September 30, 2022 with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.18% of total loans, as compared to $10.4 million or 1.20% at June 30, 2022 and $9.4 million or 1.20% at September 30, 2021. The Allowance percentage has remained fairly consistent over the periods analyzed with increased dollars primarily attributable to continued organic loan growth and not credit quality concerns.

Year to date 2022 charge-offs total $0 versus $93 thousand of recoveries. As of September 30, 2022, non-accrual loans totaled $6.3 million, up $2.8 million compared to the previous quarter. The increase in non-accrual loans in the quarter relates to one loan totaling $2.9 million which is adequately supported by collateral and strong guarantor support. Another $2.4 million of the non-accrual total at September 30, 2022 is comprised of one loan which is real estate secured at a 32.9% loan to value based upon a recent appraisal and is paying full principal and interest payments monthly. Credit quality remains strong.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.3 billion at September 30, 2022, representing an increase of $8.6 million, or 0.7%, from June 30, 2022 and an increase of $148 million, or 13.3% since September 30, 2021. Total non-interest bearing deposits represented 41.1% of total deposits at September 30, 2022. The Bank had no brokered deposits or Federal Home Loan Bank advances in its funding base as of September 30, 2022.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity was $82.1 million at September 30, 2022, a $1.4 million or 1.7% decrease since June 30, 2022 and a decrease of $11.7 million over prior year. Although earnings remain strong, the tax adjusted unrealized loss on the securities portfolio over this same period has exceed net income.

The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), grew from $19.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 to $24.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022. Industry-wide there has been a material decline in market value of fixed income securities, consistent with the significant increase in market yields. These securities have a maturity and minimal inherent credit risk, therefore, the Bank expects to receive principal in full when the investments mature. During the third quarter of 2022, $43 million of the Bank's most interest rate sensitive securities were moved from available-for-sale ("AFS") to held-to-maturity ("HTM") classification to protect the Bank from further decline in mark-to-market value if rates continue to rise. The remaining AFS investment portfolio has a duration of 4.9 years and is comprised of a diverse portfolio including amortizing mortgage backed securities, municipal bonds, SBA pools, corporate debt and U.S. Government sponsored agencies.

Company Profile

American Riviera Bancorp ARBV is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For twelve consecutive years, the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports, and has received the highest "Super Premier" rating from Findley every year since 2016. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2020 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Sep 30, Sep 30, One Year One Year 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 178,882 $ 262,965 $ (84,083 ) -32 % Available for sale securities 222,910 146,937 75,973 52 % Held to maturity securities 41,241 - 41,241 100 % Loans (excluding PPP) 886,087 728,316 157,771 22 % PPP Loans 121 50,966 (50,845 ) -100 % Allowance For Loan Losses (10,500 ) (9,376 ) (1,124 ) 12 % Net Loans 875,708 769,906 105,802 14 % Premise & Equipment 9,649 10,848 (1,199 ) -11 % Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,984 5,135 (151 ) -3 % Other Assets 38,033 22,371 15,662 70 % Total Assets $ 1,371,407 $ 1,218,162 $ 153,245 13 % Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Demand Deposits $ 519,796 $ 435,489 $ 84,307 19 % NOW Accounts 184,138 177,952 6,186 3 % Other Interest Bearing Deposits 559,914 502,237 57,677 11 % Total Deposits 1,263,848 1,115,678 148,170 13 % Borrowed Funds 18,000 - 18,000 100 % Other Liabilities 7,425 8,665 (1,240 ) -14 % Total Liabilities 1,289,273 1,124,343 164,930 15 % Common Stock 57,123 56,302 821 1 % Retained Earnings 49,722 37,685 12,037 32 % Other Capital (24,711 ) (168 ) (24,543 ) 14,609 % Total Shareholders' Equity 82,134 93,819 (11,685 ) -12 % Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,371,407 $ 1,218,162 $ 153,245 13 %

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Assets Cash & Due From Banks $ 178,882 $ 212,675 $ 320,683 $ 292,111 $ 262,965 Available for sale securities 222,910 250,132 220,364 191,543 146,937 Held to maturity securities 41,241 - - - - Loans (excluding PPP) 886,087 854,593 776,395 753,494 728,316 PPP Loans 121 6,169 11,633 39,996 50,966 Allowance For Loan Losses (10,500 ) (10,367 ) (9,394 ) (9,383 ) (9,376 ) Net Loans 875,708 850,395 778,634 784,107 769,906 Premise & Equipment 9,649 9,491 9,948 10,429 10,848 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 4,984 5,025 5,080 5,075 5,135 Other Assets 38,033 35,470 27,327 23,275 22,371 Total Assets $ 1,371,407 $ 1,363,188 $ 1,362,036 $ 1,306,540 $ 1,218,162 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Demand Deposits $ 519,796 $ 487,187 $ 481,619 $ 470,763 $ 435,489 NOW Accounts 184,138 196,485 193,178 181,546 177,952 Other Interest Bearing Deposits 559,914 571,544 571,595 549,781 502,237 Total Deposits 1,263,848 1,255,216 1,246,392 1,202,090 1,115,678 Borrowed Funds 18,000 18,000 18,000 - - Other Liabilities 7,425 6,460 7,971 8,177 8,665 Total Liabilities 1,289,273 1,279,676 1,272,363 1,210,267 1,124,343 Common Stock 57,123 56,897 56,554 56,564 56,302 Retained Earnings 49,722 45,922 43,370 40,432 37,685 Other Capital (24,711 ) (19,307 ) (10,251 ) (723 ) (168 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 82,134 83,512 89,673 96,273 93,819 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 1,371,407 $ 1,363,188 $ 1,362,036 $ 1,306,540 $ 1,218,162

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Statement of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 10,158 $ 8,342 22 % $ 28,109 $ 25,056 12 % Fees on PPP Loans 199 978 -80 % 1,320 3,336 -60 % Net Fair Value Amortization Income 3 419 -99 % 7 481 -99 % Interest on Securities 1,539 447 244 % 3,496 1,029 240 % Interest on Due From Banks 1,046 120 771 % 1,726 252 585 % Total Interest Income 12,944 10,306 26 % 34,658 30,154 15 % Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 266 220 21 % 693 742 -7 % Interest Expense on Borrowings 169 - 100 % 402 - 100 % Total Interest Expense 435 220 98 % 1,094 742 47 % Net Interest Income 12,509 10,086 24 % 33,564 29,412 14 % Provision for Loan Losses 122 - 100 % 1,038 338 207 % Net Interest Income After Provision 12,387 10,086 23 % 32,526 29,074 12 % Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 602 601 0 % 1,945 1,918 1 % Other Non-Interest Income 210 342 -39 % 724 825 -12 % Total Non-Interest Income 812 943 -14 % 2,668 2,743 -3 % Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 4,717 4,469 6 % 13,353 12,004 11 % Occupancy and Equipment 777 756 3 % 2,299 2,124 8 % Other Non-Interest Expense 2,260 1,769 28 % 6,273 5,092 23 % Total Non-Interest Expense 7,754 6,994 11 % 21,925 19,220 14 % Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 5,446 4,035 35 % 13,269 12,597 5 % Provision for Taxes 1,645 1,085 52 % 3,739 3,515 6 % Net Income $ 3,800 $ 2,950 29 % $ 9,531 $ 9,082 5 % Shares (end of period) 5,176,200 5,130,937 1 % 5,176,200 5,130,937 1 % Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.58 28 % $ 1.84 $ 1.77 4 % Return on Average Assets 1.08 % 0.98 % 10 % 0.95 % 1.12 % -15 % Return on Average Equity 17.26 % 12.45 % 39 % 14.72 % 13.64 % 8 % Net Interest Margin 3.69 % 3.54 % 4 % 3.39 % 3.75 % -10 %

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans $ 10,158 $ 9,356 $ 8,600 $ 8,557 $ 8,342 Fees on PPP Loans 199 209 913 517 978 Net Fair Value Amortization Income 3 (9 ) 7 25 419 Interest on Securities 1,539 1,116 842 645 447 Interest on Due From Banks 1,046 539 142 139 120 Total Interest Income 12,944 11,211 10,504 9,883 10,306 Interest Expense Interest Expense on Deposits 266 216 210 207 220 Interest Expense on Borrowings 169 166 67 - - Total Interest Expense 435 382 277 207 220 Net Interest Income 12,509 10,829 10,227 9,676 10,086 Provision for Loan Losses 122 916 - - - Net Interest Income After Provision 12,387 9,913 10,227 9,676 10,086 Non-Interest Income Service Charges, Commissions and Fees 602 672 670 705 601 Other Non-Interest Income 210 20 494 138 342 Total Non-Interest Income 812 692 1,164 843 943 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits 4,717 4,326 4,310 4,003 4,469 Occupancy and Equipment 777 766 755 747 756 Other Non-Interest Expense 2,260 2,119 1,895 1,991 1,769 Total Non-Interest Expense 7,754 7,211 6,960 6,741 6,994 Net Income Before Provision for Taxes 5,446 3,394 4,431 3,778 4,035 Provision for Taxes 1,645 818 1,276 1,031 1,085 Net Income $ 3,800 $ 2,576 $ 3,155 $ 2,747 $ 2,950 Shares (end of period) 5,176,200 5,173,373 5,178,965 5,134,993 5,130,937 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.49 $ 0.61 $ 0.53 $ 0.58 Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-PPP fees (Non-GAAP) $ 5,369 $ 4,101 $ 3,518 $ 3,261 $ 3,057

American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Income and performance ratios: Net Income $ 3,800 $ 2,576 $ 3,155 $ 2,747 $ 2,950 Earnings per share - basic 0.73 0.50 0.61 0.53 0.58 Return on average assets 1.08 % 0.75 % 1.00 % 0.84 % 0.98 % Return on average equity 17.26 % 11.40 % 15.58 % 11.20 % 12.45 % Cost of Funds 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.08 % Cost of Deposits 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.08 % Net interest margin 3.69 % 3.26 % 3.22 % 3.12 % 3.54 % Efficiency ratio (b) 58.58 % 62.89 % 60.48 % 64.51 % 63.80 % Asset quality: Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 10,500 $ 10,367 $ 9,394 $ 9,383 $ 9,376 Nonperforming assets 6,337 3,505 2,776 2,870 3,349 Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases 1.18 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 1.18 % 1.20 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) -0.04 % -0.03 % -0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Texas ratio (a) 6.07 % 3.94 % 2.95 % 2.85 % 3.41 % Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank (c): Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.68 % 11.85 % 12.53 % 11.02 % 11.09 % Total risk-based capital 12.73 % 12.94 % 13.59 % 12.16 % 12.28 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.48 % 8.29 % 8.75 % 7.23 % 7.59 % Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp (c): Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.05 % 10.15 % 10.82 % N/A N/A Total risk-based capital 11.10 % 11.24 % 11.91 % N/A N/A Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.29 % 7.11 % 7.27 % N/A N/A Equity and share related: Common equity $ 82,134 $ 83,512 $ 89,673 $ 96,273 $ 93,819 Book value per share - 16.14 17.31 18.75 18.28 Tangible book value per share 14.90 15.17 16.33 17.76 17.28 Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d) 19.68 18.90 18.31 17.90 17.34 Stock closing price per share - 17.90 20.58 20.29 19.20 Number of shares issued and outstanding 5,176.20 5,173.37 5,178.97 5,134.99 5,130.94

Notes: (a) The sum of Nonperforming assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets). (b) Annualized Operating Expense excluding Loan Loss Provisions minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage. (c) Current period capital ratios are preliminary. (d) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI), is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.

