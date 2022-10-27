DuPont Unveils Circuit Materials Innovations at 2022 TPCA Show (Taipei)

DuPont Interconnect Solutions (ICS) will showcase its broad portfolio of innovative circuit materials at the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (TPCA) Show in Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DuPont Interconnect Solutions (ICS) will showcase its broad portfolio of innovative circuit materials at the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (TPCA) Show in Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. The show will be held from October 26-28, 2022 and DuPont will exhibit in Booth #N211.

With a broad product portfolio, advanced technology capabilities, and a deep commitment to sustainability, DuPont ICS aims to be the total solution and system design partner focusing on signal integrity and power transmission.

"Over the past decade, DuPont has built strong capabilities in the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) industry globally," said Avi Avula, vice president & general manager, DuPont Electronics & Industrial. "We are focused on solving our customers' challenges to address the growing market needs driven by megatrends such as 5G, autonomous vehicles, Internet of things (loT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). We recently expanded our R&D capabilities for PCB metallization and are embarking on a journey to build our Advanced Circuit Development Center (ACDC) in Taiwan to develop next generation PCB technology. This facility will bring our global portfolio of current and future products together to help our customers push the leading-edge technologies and innovations and advance the PCB industry."

During the show, Avula will be awarded the first TPCA International Outstanding Contribution Award on behalf of DuPont. The award is designed to recognize and appreciate the international professionals who have contributed to the PCB industry, and to commend international contributors who are engaged in Taiwan's printed circuit board industry. This recognition acknowledges the achievements made by DuPont by providing a comprehensive and compelling total solution portfolio for the printed circuit board industry, integrating DuPont ICS and Laird Performance Materials as the leading sustainable material solutions provider, and eventually contributing to the acceleration of the development of the PCB industry in Taiwan.

At the show, DuPont will present a broad product portfolio designed for fine-line applications. It enables advanced PCB technology development for high-end segments such as Integrated Circuit (IC) substrate and Substrate-like PCB (SLP) to drive high integration, high performance, and miniaturization process development. DuPont offers a total solution approach with industry leading products covering metallization chemicals and dry film photoresist, which helps IC substrate fabricators shorten the capacity build-up time and improve production efficiency.

The newly renovated pilot lab located in Taoyuan Taiwan covers both Make Hole Conductive (MHC) and Electrolytic Plating (EP) processes, to accelerate metallization product development and scale-up tests. The future ACDC in Taiwan will be equipped with the most advanced circuit process lines and help provide fast sampling, testing, and robust processability to our customers in the Asia Pacific region.

In addition, DuPont's low-loss and signal integrity total solutions are designed to meet the needs for higher frequency and higher speed signal transmission applications in the 5G era. DuPont recently made a $250 million investment to expand production of Kapton® polyimide film and Pyralux® flexible circuit materials and is well positioned to help solve customers' critical interconnect challenges. Pyralux® Flexible Copper Clad Laminate (FCCL) can help save space by reducing thickness and weight, allowing more design freedom with unrestricted inspiration. Furthermore, Laird Performance Materials, which is now part of DuPont, designs and manufactures high performance materials to mitigate electromagnetic interference and suppress broadband common mode noise to improve signal integrity.

In 2021, DuPont ICS achieved the milestone of being able to power 95 percent of global operations with renewable electricity. With the business ambition of Zero by 2030, the key sustainability focus areas for DuPont ICS include innovation for green and sustainable chemistry, enabling the circular economy, and adopting renewable electricity. DuPont leaders will share their expertise on sustainable development, technology advancements and industry trends through speeches at conference during the show.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont

DuPont DD is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

# # #

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

27/10/22

Media Contact

Ivy Li, DuPont, +86 21 38622192, ivy.li@dupont.com

SOURCE DuPont