Pearlson Shiplift Corporation to Design and Build New Shiplift System for Korean Coast Guard

Pearlson Shiplift Corporation announced today the signing of a contract to Design and Build a new, state-of-the-art, Shiplift System for the Korean Coast Guard in the West Sea of Korea.

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HL D&I Halla (Halla) and Pearlson Shiplift Corporation (PSC), are pleased to announce the signing of a new multimillion-dollar contract for the Design and Build of a state-of-the-art Shiplift System in South Korea. Upon completion, the shiplift system will support the Korean Coast Guard in the West Sea of Korea.

The new shiplift system will be approximately 70 meters long and 14 meters wide and will be capable of handling a variety of vessels in the Korean Coast Guard's fleet.

HL D&I Halla selected Pearlson Shiplift Corporation, a company based in Miami, Florida, with a recognized technical team with over 60 years of experience in the design, engineering and development of shiplift and transfer systems, for this critically important project for the Korean Coast Guard.

Douglas Pearlson, President and C.E.O. of Pearlson Shiplift Corporation said: "We are very pleased to be building this new state-of-the-art shiplift system in conjunction with HL D&I Halla and are very excited to support the Korean Coast Guard with the installation of this new facility. South Korea remains an incredibly important market for Pearlson Shiplift and we are committed to building and maintaining facilities which become the benchmark for others to use as an example of what a shiplift system should look and operate like."

The new Pearlson Shiplift System will be commissioned in 2024.

HL D&I Halla and this new facility for the Korean Coast Guard join the ranks of more than 250+ shiplift facilities, in 65+ countries around the World, which use the engineering expertise of Pearlson Shiplift Corporation for ongoing service and support.

About Pearlson Shiplift Corporation:

Pearlson Shiplift Corporation is the world-leader in shiplift technology, and the only company in the World which is solely dedicated to the design and build of shiplift systems. These innovative systems enable the safe lifting of vessels during construction, maintenance and repair. Their capacity ranges from 500 to 30,000 tons, and they can be used in newbuilding and ship repair of all types of vessels, from simple freighters and tug boats to advanced nuclear submarines. There is no better system to safely lift and launch vessels, then a Pearlson Shiplift System.

https://www.shiplift.com

About HL D&I Halla:

Established in 1980, HL D&I Halla played a leading role in Korea's economic development by carrying out various construction projects at home and abroad.

Its excellent capabilities in fields such as civil engineering, architecture, housing, plants, and environmental business are appreciated, and HL D&I Halla has grown into a company beloved by customers for its superior quality and competitiveness from national infrastructure creation to buildings with differentiated design and advanced technology, various industry/environment plants, and the high-quality residential spaces of the Halla Vivaldi brand.

Website: https://www.hldni.com/eng/

Media Contact

Sabrina Magno, Pearlson Shiplift Corporation, +1 (305) 720-2536, pr@shiplift.com

SOURCE Pearlson Shiplift Corporation