Performance Plastics Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 - IndustryARC

Increasing demand for thermoset plastics the demand for performance plastics market is anticipated to rise over the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the performance plastics market size is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Owing to the most important factors such as superior performance qualities and versatility in integrating components have raised the market growth. Increasing usage of thermoplastic carbon-fibre plastics is also estimated to drive the growth of the market. The performance plastics industry due to declined domestic demand and exports was negatively impacted in the year 2020 due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns and disruptions. Moreover, owing to the shutdown of several manufacturing firms the demand for performance plastics faced huge declination which further affected the growth of the performance plastics market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the performance plastics market highlights the following areas -

Asia-Pacific region dominates the performance plastics market owing to the rising production of lightweight components and usage in the transportation sector in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Growing popularity of fluoropolymers because of their thermal and chemical resistance, in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical processing equipment is driving the market growth.

The adoption of performance plastics in the automotive and aerospace industries is accelerating due to increasing performance requirements across a variety of applications.

Moreover, the volatility in the price of raw materials is anticipated to create hurdles in the growth of the performance plastics market over the forecast period.



Segmental Analysis:

Performance Plastics Market Segment Analysis- By Type: Fluoropolymers held the largest share of around 26% in the performance plastics market in 2020. Fluoropolymers are used in a variety of applications to ensure protection, reliability, and efficiency in a variety of sectors and cutting-edge technologies. With an increase in the demand for fluoropolymers in several applications the market is anticipated to rise in the forecast period.

Performance Plastics Market Segment Analysis- By End Use: Transportation sector held the largest share in the performance plastics market in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Due to current environmental issues, the automobile and aircraft industry is prioritizing the development of fuel-efficient components. Thus, this is raising the growth of the market. Furthermore, with an increase in the demand for performance plastics in the transportation sector the market is estimated to rise over the projected period.

Performance Plastics Market Segment Analysis- Geography: Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of more than 38% in the performance plastics market in 2020. Because of the steady presence of many industry leaders and the consistent demand for technological improvements, Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the performance plastics market in the upcoming years. In the region’s emerging economies such as China, Japan, India, and Malaysia, the automotive and consumer electronics industries are dominant in their respective markets, which is a key factor for the performance plastics market to expand steadily in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the performance plastics industry are -

1. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

2. Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

3. Röchling-Group

4. Ensinger India Engineering Plastics Private Ltd.

5. Dover High Performance Plastics



