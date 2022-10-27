Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Report, COVID-19 Impact, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2030

Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market

The report also includes the key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the geographic information system (GIS) software market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the adoption of GIS for the management of facilities, integration of GIS and mainstream technologies for obtaining business intelligence, and an increase in demand for GIS software for the development of smart cities drive the growth of the global GIS software market.

However, the high cost and availability of open-source GIS software restrain market growth to some extent. On the other hand, the adoption of advanced technologies including AR, VR, and IoT, and the advent of technologies such as geospatial AI, and 4D GIS software development created new pathways in the market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global GIS software market garnered $3.24 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $7.86 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Based on the type of GIS software, the desktop GIS segment held the highest market share in 2017, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market. Being the most commonly used GIS solution, it has got all the basic functionalities of GIS, which in turn, has worked as the prime driving factor behind its growth. Simultaneously, the other segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on server GIS, developer GIS, and mobile GIS.

Based on end-user, the transportation and logistics segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total market in 2017 and is anticipated to remain dominant by 2025. The increase in the adoption of advanced technologies such as connected cars, advanced telematics, and navigation systems have spurred growth. Simultaneously, the agriculture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the study period.

Based on region, North America contributed to more than one-third of the total market in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The factors contributing to the highest share of this market in the region include the large amount of data generated every day by multiple organizations and the adoption of advanced technologies as well as digitalization.

Access the full summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geographic-information-system-gis-software-market

The key market players analyzed in the report include Autodesk, SuperMap, Trimble, ESRI, Hexagon AB (Intergraph), Pitney Bowes, Caliper, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), General Electric Co., and Bentley System. They have adopted several high-end strategies and have become successful in retaining their stronghold in the industry.

• The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current GIS market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2030 to determine new opportunities.

• Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

• The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the GIS industry.

