Roofing Tile Market Size to Boost $38.6 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 5.4% - IndustryARC

Expanding building and construction sector acts as a driver for roofing tile market growth during the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the roofing tile market size is forecast to reach $38.6 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026. Insulation given by roofing tiles decreases the heat transfer coefficient of the roof, thus reducing the consumption of energy. Globally, the flourishing commercial and residential sector is the prime growth driver of the roofing tile market. In addition, the government initiatives such as “Housing for All” and “One Belt, One Road” are flourishing the residential and commercial building sector, which is anticipated to play a key role in driving the roofing tile industry during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the roofing tile market highlights the following areas -

Asia-Pacific dominates the roofing tile market, owing to the increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in the region. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), hospitals and diagnostic centers attracted Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worth US$ 6.72 billion between April 2000 and March 2020.

With the rising migration of people towards urban areas, there is a strong need to develop residential homes, which will have a positive impact on the construction industry and thereby accelerating the demand for the roofing tile market.

The Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected the construction industry, as the majority of the workers have migrated to their hometown, and governments have temporarily suspended all construction activities, owing to which the demand for roofing tiles such as terracotta roof tiles, pantile roof tiles, and slate roof tile has substantially decreased.



Segmental Analysis:

Roofing Tile Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type: The concrete tiles segment held the largest share in the roofing tile market in 2020. An undeniably strong substance is cement-based concrete. Although it is widely used for commercial purposes to withstand wear and tear better than ceramic and hardwoods, concrete tiles are endlessly versatile from a design point of view and have found their place in residential homes in recent years.

Roofing Tile Market Segment Analysis - By Application: The new construction segment held the largest share in the roofing tile market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2026. Roofing tiles are used during new construction applications such as in the kitchen, living room, foyer, dining room, bathroom, and laundry room, and more, which is the major driving factor for the roofing tiles market during the forecast period.

Roofing Tile Market Segment Analysis - By End-Use Industry: The residential segment held the largest share in the roofing tile market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026, owing to increasing usage of roofing tiles such as terracotta roof tiles, pantile roof tiles, and slate roof tile in the residential industry.

Roofing Tile Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the roofing tile market in 2020 up to 42%, owing to the increasing demand for roofing tiles such as terracotta roof tiles, pantile roof tiles, and slate roof tile from the residential construction industry in the region.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the roofing tile industry are -

1. Boral Limited

2. Crown Roof Tiles

3. Dachziegelwerke

4. Eagle Roofing

5. Ecostar LLC



