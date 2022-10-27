Automotive Connector Market worth $6.5 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 5.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Electronic Content in Vehicles will help Fuel Automotive Connector Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Automotive Connector Market is forecast to reach $6.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR 5.5% from 2021 to 2026. Increasing consumer safety issues, combined with security-related measures from government agencies has elevated the need for a reliable connector in different vehicle systems. For example, safety devices such as seatbelts, airbags, and brakes used in automobiles include a connection system that requires a retainer and system connector for safety restraints. The growing demand for automotive safety systems thus has a direct effect on the demand for automotive connectors, particularly sealed connector systems, which in turn drives market growth. In addition, the use of electronics in other applications, such as advanced and convenient systems such as automatic transmissions and infotainment, has also increased. Which, in turn, drives the demand for automotive cable harnesses in automobiles, thereby boosting the need for connectors in these systems and this helps in the growth of the market of automotive connectors. The rising adoption of wire-to-wire connectors and printed circuit boards (PCB) device connections will drive market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Growing consumer safety concerns, coupled with government agencies' protection initiatives, have elevated the need for a reliable connector in various vehicle systems.

2. The adoption of automobile safety and security systems is expected to increase with growing regulations for vehicle safety specifications in Europe, resulting in increased demand and usage of connectors over the forecast period.

3. The growing adoption of electronic content in modern vehicles is one of the key factors expected to drive growth in demand in the years ahead. With the growing electrification of mechanical components the automotive industry has seen increased adoption of electronics solutions.

4. The development of combined connector technology and the growing adoption of electronic content are some of the important reasons which reinforce the growth of the automotive connector market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Passenger Car segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period and is expected to maintain its growth for the next few years. Due to the shifting focus on consumers from conventional vehicles to modern connected vehicles, the passenger cars segment dominated the growth of the global automobile connectors market.

2. Based on application, over the forecast period the navigation & instrumentation segment is projected to grow at a higher rate of growth at 6.5% during 2021-2026.

3. Europe currently dominates the global Automotive Connectors market with a share of more than 36.5%. Europe ranks number one in introducing automotive safety features.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Automotive Connector industry are -

1. Aptiv

2. Molex

3. Japan Aviation Electronics Industry

4. Sumitomo Electric Industries

5. TE Connectivity

