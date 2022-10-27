Arrest Made in a Kidnapping Offense: 3600 Block of Hayes Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in a Kidnapping offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in the 3600 block of Hayes Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:11 am, uniformed patrol officers from the Sixth District were dispatched to a residence, at the listed location, for an investigate the trouble call for service. Officers made contact with a male subject, who was inside of the residence, who refused to open the door. A barricade was declared and members of MPD’s Emergency Response Team responded to the scene. Members of ERT negotiated a peaceful surrender and the suspect exited the residence with no injuries reported.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that the suspect assaulted the victim and would not allow the victim to leave the residence. This offense was determined to be domestic in nature.

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 26-year-old Malik Bowden, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping and Simple Assault.

