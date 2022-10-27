Flu Shot, COVID Booster Urged Now—Before Virus Season

University Health Center Director Dr. Spyridon S. Marinopoulos sent the following message to the campus community today:

I am writing with recommendations for how to prepare for the beginning of the cold and influenza ("flu") virus season. Experts are projecting an increase in flu activity this year. COVID-19 is still circulating in the community. We can help stop the spread of colds, flu and other viruses on our campus if we continue to follow many of the preventive measures that are already in place and get our flu shot and COVID-19 booster.

Getting a Flu Shot

The time to get your flu shot is now. Schedule your flu shot at the University Health Center. You can also get the flu shot at any pharmacy in the community or at your doctor's office.

Getting the flu vaccine is one of the best actions you can take to prevent serious symptoms or complications from the flu.



If you have certain health conditions that make you high-risk, it is especially important to get the flu shot as soon as possible, and seek medical care promptly if you do end up having the flu.



As COVID-19 continues to circulate, getting the flu shot is important to help keep you healthy from a possible co-infection with COVID-19 and the flu. Because we did not experience a true flu season last year, medical experts don't yet know how having both viruses at the same time might impact one's health.



Getting a COVID-19 Bivalent Booster

Immunity to COVID-19 wanes over time. I recommend that you receive a COVID-19 booster with the new bivalent vaccine that is known to be effective against the Omicron subvariants.

Getting your booster is particularly important if you have certain medical conditions that place you at high risk or you are immunocompromised.



As I mentioned above, getting the bivalent COVID-19 booster is important to help keep you healthy from a possible co-infection with COVID-19 and the flu.



You can schedule a COVID-19 booster at the University Health Center. You can also get the booster at any pharmacy in the community, at your doctor's office or at Maryland COVID-19 booster vaccination sites.

If you are planning to get the COVID-19 booster and the flu vaccine, studies have shown that you can get them both at the same time and you don't need to wait in between shots. Please find additional information and a list of frequently asked questions on the UHC website.

Everyday Prevention

It is up to all of us to help us prevent the spread of viruses on our campus:

Stay at home if you feel sick.



Cover your cough and sneezes; wear a well-fitting mask if you have to be around others.



Use an air filtration device if one is available to you; open the windows as the weather permits.



Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.



Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces.



Don't share food, utensils, water bottles or cups.



Stay healthy and be well,