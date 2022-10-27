‘A Link to the Past and a Window to the Future’

“This new building is a symbol of how we are taking on the responsibility of preparing and empowering the next generation of policy leaders and global citizens,” UMD President Darryll J. Pines said at the event, which also included special guests Bill Ferguson, president of the Maryland Senate; Adrienne A. Jones, speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates; and Ethan Brown M.P.M. ’97, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat.

Opened this fall, the building draws together students, faculty and other experts in interconnected areas designed to foster world-changing discourse and discussions. The Agora, for example, is named for the central gathering place and marketplace of ideas in Athens often considered the birthplace of democracy, while the building’s deliberative classroom is a contemporary take on a classic parliamentary debate chamber.

“The building is designed to put students and faculty into practitioners' spaces and to shape future policy leaders who will shape the world,” said School of Public Policy Dean Robert Orr. “With its high-tech classrooms and collaborative meeting areas, students are in the best place to launch their careers and pursue the public good.”

The building’s placement is also thoughtful, at the nexus of “town and gown”: Built into the gentle slope north of Chapel Field, the facility faces that green space, along with the bustling Baltimore Avenue corridor and the Rossborough Inn and overlooking McKeldin Mall. The coming light-rail Purple Line will pass by the building, cementing its role as a welcoming entrance to campus.

The 70,000-square-foot building, made possible through the support of private donors in partnership with the state and university, also unites the School of Public Policy community under one roof for the first time in its 40-year history; its offices, centers and classrooms had been spread out over five sites across campus. Orr said the new hub, with its multifunctional and high-tech spaces, “will dramatically enhance the student experience.”

He and architect Irena Savakova M.Arch. ’95 of the firm Leo A Daly share more on how the building is, as she put it, “a link to the past and a window to the future.”