Berlin Barracks/Domestic Assault

CASE#: 22A3006098
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Alex Comtois
STATION: VSP- Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME:10/26/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: Noyes Rd, Moretown
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Andrew Crossley
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/26/22 at approximately 1656 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of an assault that occurred on Noyes Rd in Moretown. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Crossley for the offense of Domestic Assault. Crossley was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Crossley was later released on conditions of release and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/27/22 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/22 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
