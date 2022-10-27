Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3006098

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt Alex Comtois                           

STATION: VSP- Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:10/26/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Noyes Rd, Moretown

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Crossley                                              

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Moretown, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/26/22 at approximately 1656 hours, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of an assault that occurred on Noyes Rd in Moretown. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Crossley for the offense of Domestic Assault. Crossley was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Crossley was later released on conditions of release and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/27/22 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/22 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

SGT Alex Comtois & K9 Phoenix

Patrol Commander

Troop A – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

