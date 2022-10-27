Earn LEED Green Associate Certification with archiroots Exam Preparation Course

With archiroots comprehensive LEED exam preparation course, earning your LEED certification is now easier than it has ever been. A worldwide educational platform for architects, designers, and engineers who want to further their careers in the design and construction industry.

As with many professional certifications, the LEED Green Building Certification requires a passing grade on the exam. However, preparing for the exam can be expensive and complicated. Archiroots LEED trainer, sustainability consultant, and university instructor Shadi AbouSamra coaches students through the exam preparation process so they pass on their first attempt.

"I have assisted more than 2,000 Architects, Engineers, and Interior Designers in achieving the LEED title, and you will also acquire it," Shadi AbouSamra said.

According to Shadi, the LEED training by archiroots are ideal for professionals with busy schedules with not enough time to prepare for the exam. There are two LEED levels to earn: the LEED Green Associate and LEED AP. Shadi provides on-demand courses to help students achieve both levels.

Shadi offers the initial training course for free. If users find it valuable, they register for the complete course with the possibility to include practice tests. Shadi said that if you students those tests then there are guaranteed to pass the official exam.

Building professionals training to LEED the way

Professionals in the AEC industry have the opportunity to earn the LEED Green Associate and LEED AP certifications by participating in the archiroots training program and receiving on-demand support from Shadi.

Users who’ve achieved their LEED certifications with Shadi’s exam preparation said the program is more than a course to pass an exam. One user said it helped her understand how to become a better designer, while another said Shadi’s course offered the most helpful information and clarity of any program he’s seen.

Prepare for LEED in just one week

Shadi’s LEED preparation program involves watching just 30 minutes of daily video content to learn all the required material in one week! The exam preparation guide focuses on the most critical parts of the test, teaching students the vital information they need to pass.

“This exam preparation course is undoubtedly the most comprehensive LEED course available online,” Shadi said. “Even if you have zero green building knowledge, this course is right for you.”

Archiroots offers a 100 percent pass rate guarantee, or the company will return the user’s course fees. With over five years of experience as a LEED trainer, Shadi knows precisely what students must study to ace the test. With the practice tests and exam preparation guide, anyone can receive their LEED AP and Green Associate certifications.

Conclusion

To learn more about archiroots and the training courses Shadi offers, visit the website or connect with Shadi on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Archiroots

Shadi AbouSamra

United States