The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Seagate Technology Holdings plc ("Seagate" or the "Company") STX on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 26, 2022, before the market opened, Seagate disclosed that it has been warned by the federal government that it may have violated export control laws by selling hard drives to a customer on the trade blacklist, which is reportedly China-based Huawei.

On this news, Seagate's stock fell $4.61, or 7.9%, to close at $53.39 on October 26, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

