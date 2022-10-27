Author H. Allenger brings an enjoyable historical fiction with a timely impact in "Damned of Magdeburg."

Top-rated author H. Allenger, who proudly flaunts his impressive knowledge in a particular time during The Thirty Years War in the heart of The Reformation, brings a great historical fiction tale of the mindsets of those who had to wade through the conflicts of religious movements that were interweaved with law and order.

Renowned author H. Allenger brings a fascinating historical book that focuses on the 1600s in "Damned of Magdeburg," now available in leading digital bookstores globally.

In "Damned of Magdeburg," H. Allenger looks at how characters behave and how they treat each other under an impending apocalypse. The story develops in the middle of a conflict between the Catholic church and the Protestants. Readers get a grasp of how powerful the church was politically as well as historically. However, the most revealing in the book is the characters and how they act in dramatic events.

In a review, V.E. lauded the author for exploring the concept of the seven deadly sins in great detail, giving the story an "intriguing slant."

"The combination of history along with human fallibility is unique and makes for an interesting read. Great writing with an emphasis on the concept of morality," wrote V.E.

Meanwhile, Amy K. described "The Damned of Magdeburg" as an incredibly impressive and highly well-rounded historical fiction work by a very talented and knowledgeable writer.

"I'm a huge history buff, so I really was quite excited to read this captivating work, and I am beyond happy that I stumbled across it. It really sheds so much light on an incredible topic that occurred during an equally incredible time period in history. I highly recommend this one for anyone who is a fan of history as well, you will not regret taking the time to read this one," wrote Amy.

S.J. Main, meantime, had this to say: "The Damned of Magdeburg is a historical fiction filled with all the necessary enticing elements of thrill and action. It is written well and has an enjoyable concept for a story. What was particularly interesting to me was that the author had done the necessary research and was historically accurate."

Growing up in Montana and completing high school in Washington, H. Allenger received his bachelor's degree in political science from Easter Washington State College (now University) in 1966 and then spent the next seven years as an officer in the United States Army with tours of duty in Okinawa, Vietnam, and Germany.

H. Allenger received his master's degree in international relations from the University of Arkansas via its overseas extension program while he was at the Ramstein Air Base. Upon leaving the U.S. Army, he started working for the Seattle School District in its transportation office until he retired in 2008.

Those who want to grab a copy of "Damned of Magdeburg" may purchase it on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Book Depository.

Inks and Bindings, a leading United States-based company, has led the pack in bringing out author H. Allenger's engaging book to the public, providing many authors exclusive access to publicity.

Media Contact

Inks & Bindings

Nicole Garcia

(714) 352-442

P.O. Box 493

Yorba Linda

CA 92885

United States