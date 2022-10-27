In New Advanced Testing, UV Angel Clean Air™ Purification Systems Proven to Reduce 99.9 Percent of Aerosolized Variants of SARS CoV2, the Virus That Causes COVID-19

Multiple extensive studies demonstrate UV Angel Clean Air™ units as an effective solution for healthcare facilities to protect frontline staff, patients, and families

UV Angel, a Michigan-based leading disinfection technology company harnessing the power of UV Light technology (UVGI), advanced optical engineering, and a first-of-its-kind digital software platform, today announced the results from an advanced aerosolized SARS CoV2 study demonstrating that UV Angel Clean Air™ units were effective in destroying 99.9 percent of the virus that causes COVID-19 illness. The results from this study were provided by a third-party BSL 3 laboratory qualified to test for the aerosolized SARS CoV2 virus and its associated variants. UV Angel tests its air products with actual aerosolized (airborne) viruses, unlike other technologies which only test on surfaces.

To add to the compelling results, in an additional environmental study at a leading U.S. hospital, UV Angel Clean Air™ units were installed in a high-risk, intensive care unit, where measured bacteria in the air within patient rooms and the nursing station dropped by a dramatic 91 percent. The test results also showed that by cleaning the air, the UV Angel Upper Room UVGI air technology reduced bacterial contamination on settled surfaces in the patient rooms on average by 68 percent, without adding any additional disinfecting chemicals to the environment. This is an important finding as bacteria on settled surfaces often re-entrains back into the environment based on normal patient care activity.

"It is important to note that UV Angel was not founded because of COVID-19. UV Angel was founded almost a decade ago, backed by years of extensive research, with the singular mission of making the world a safer place. Through innovation in automated disinfection technologies, UV Angel works to protect frontline healthcare workers, staff, patients, and families by helping to reduce healthcare associated infections," said Tom Byrne, CEO of UV Angel. "To this day that mission remains intact, and the pandemic has underscored the importance of protecting our nurses, doctors, and all healthcare personnel as a top priority, as they have been heroes to so many during the pandemic. We are proud to continue to support our healthcare heroes, and that our technology has demonstrated such strong results in some of the most difficult environments."

Utilizing a chemical free approach, UV Angel Clean Air™ units are designed to fit directly into a traditional ceiling light fixture. The system quietly draws in air from the room into a concealed, safe, and shielded chamber, where ultraviolet light (UVGI) neutralizes viruses, bacteria, and fungi (mold) up to 99.9 percent. The clean air is then safely returned to the room, creating a safer and healthier environment. Operating completely independent from conventional building HVAC, the system operates continuously, 24x7/365.

"People are the greatest source of most indoor bacteria and viruses. UV Angel's technology targets the reduction of bacteria, viruses, and fungi (mold) to reduce the risk of disease transmission which primarily occurs when people are present within occupied indoor environments," said Dr. Linda D. Lee, MBA, CIC, and Chief Medical Affairs and Science Officer at UV Angel and leading scientific expert in airborne pathogens. "Implementing this technology is an important step for healthcare facilities to consider to ensure the safety of their staff and patients. The CDC and many hospital infection control practitioners have reported that the pandemic has resulted in losing ten years of progress toward reducing healthcare associated infections. The great thing about our technology is it can easily be implemented in many areas in and out of the healthcare setting. Science has proven our technology very effective in other environments like schools, government and military facilities, restaurants, commercial buildings and more."

UVGI technology is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), and is strongly recommended by the White House as an effective added protection measure against the ongoing fight of COVID-19 and other bioaerosols.

About UV Angel

UV Angel was founded with a mission to create safer environments around the world through the development of life-changing intelligent disinfection technologies. The company uses years of advanced research and the latest technology developments in ultraviolet light, to help make the environments around us cleaner and safer by reducing harmful pathogens. Fully automated, patented, and proven safe, the company's UV-C technology can be used in occupied spaces to clean the surfaces we touch and the air we breathe. UV Angel's technology is complemented by a proprietary data analytics platform that delivers critical insights and strategic advantages to leaders in healthcare, food service, retail, corporate, education and many more industries. To learn more, visit www.uvangel.com.

