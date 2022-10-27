Shorasie Beauty Cosmetics Company, Beauty That's Authentic

Shorasie Beauty is a growing beauty, cosmetic and personal care company. It started as an idea two years ago and was launched in August of this year.

The definition of beauty is different for everyone, but Shorasie Beauty is here to ensure that meaning is always true to you; this is their mission. They are a brand that values its customers and takes pride in performing acts of kindness.

“Our company offers lip products, such as lip glosses, lipsticks, lip masks, and scrubs. We also offer a wide variety of nail polishes. Our products are high quality, luxurious, safe, and beautifully packaged. We do not test on animals; our products are paraben and gluten-free. Customers will find that we offer a selection of vegan products as well,” states Chanell Changasie, COO of Shorasie Beauty.

Minority and women-owned, Shorasie Beauty is an inclusive beauty brand that plans to give back and make a difference in the world. The beauty industry has grown rapidly, and beauty companies are worth millions of dollars. At Shorasie Beauty, they not only intend to offer excellent, reasonably priced products but also want their customers to know that when they buy their products, some of the proceeds will go to a worthy cause.

At the end of each year, Shorasie Beauty will create a list of charities and get suggestions from customers and social media followers. Once they have narrowed it down to a few, they will compile a list that will be posted on their social media platforms. When a decision has been made, they will contribute a percentage of their profits to the chosen charity.

As Chanell adds, “At Shorasie Beauty, we know how important it is to give back. We are more than just a beauty brand; we care.”

Media Contact

Shorasie Beauty

Chanell Changasie, COO

United States