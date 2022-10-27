Submit Release
FutureProof Augments Team to Bring Fresh Approach to Risk Starting with Florida Homeowners Insurance

FutureProof Technologies has announced two key hires to support the launch of a Florida E&S homeowners product through its algorithmic underwriting MGA. FutureProof's API delivers quotes to wholesale brokers instantly based on its innovative view of risk, beginning in the Florida homeowners insurance market.

Andrea Ferrari joins FutureProof as Director of Underwriting, bringing extensive experience underwriting both admitted and E&S personal lines at Hippo, Rivington Partners, PURE, and Nationwide.

Michael DSouza joins FutureProof as Director of Catastrophe and Portfolio Management, bringing deep knowledge of the Florida market, catastrophe modeling, and portfolio optimization from his previous roles at Nephila Capital Ltd, American Integrity Insurance, and AIR Worldwide.

Ferrari and DSouza report to Fid Norton, FutureProof Co-Founder and Chief Insurance Officer. Norton commented, "The insurance crisis in Florida, coupled with impacts from Hurricane Ian, underscore the urgent need for a sharper view of risk. We are thrilled to match our unique risk modeling technology, trained on millions of hurricane and flood insurance claims, with the decades of profitable underwriting, program management, and catastrophe risk experience that Andrea and Michael bring to FutureProof."

Added Alisa Valderrama, Co-Founder and CEO, "Launching in Florida may sound challenging, but our technology and team are uniquely positioned to address the exact problems that are roiling the Florida market. The Florida insurance crisis is not just about climate risk, but also about factors such as unmodeled social inflation and litigation costs. Because FutureProof addresses these Florida-specific drivers of losses for the first time, we can price and manage risk more profitably for our carrier and reinsurance partners."

About FutureProof

FutureProof is a venture-backed MGA funded by AXIS Digital Ventures and MS&AD Ventures. FutureProof's AI-driven projections of asset-level losses from hurricane wind and flood are helping to power a new generation of insurance underwriting and pricing. FutureProof's API delivers real-time algorithmic underwriting and pricing, providing instantly-bindable, price-differentiated quotes to wholesale brokers. FutureProof's climate-smart insurance products will help close the coverage gap and motivate investment in climate adaptation.

