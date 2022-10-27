New Hilco Report: A Rising Tide of Consumer Debt Warrants Precautionary Receivables Planning

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global has issued a timely report that explores the current state of the US economy with a narrowed focus on the rise of consumer debt and how that will inform near-term receivables planning for businesses and creditors.

A Rising Tide of Consumer Debt Warrants Precautionary Receivables Planning, authored by Adam Evans- Vice President of Business Development at Hilco Receivables, discusses some of the critical variables, with a focus on consumer debt and inflation, that stand to impact businesses and creditors through the balance of the year and beyond. The report also explores how those with risk in their portfolios can approach the process of readiness to mitigate potential risk ahead.

"Whether we are heading into an acute period of slow growth, an extended decline, stagflation or a full-blown recession is an increasingly heated topic of debate," says Evans. "We encourage businesses and creditors with risk in the affected industries to maintain a close eye on their portfolios and the overall industries in which commercial borrowers operate, paying close attention to factors including inventory levels and receivables aging."

To obtain a copy of the article for publication or to schedule an interview with Adam Evans, contact Karen Bubrowski- Senior Director of Marketing, Hilco Global at kbubrowski@hilcoglobal.com.

About Hilco Global: Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com) is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and then monetize that value. Hilco Global has over a 30-year track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 720 professionals operating in 11 offices around the world and has large offices located in Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, London, Mexico City, New York, Philadelphia, Sydney -AU, and more.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-hilco-report-a-rising-tide-of-consumer-debt-warrants-precautionary-receivables-planning-301660411.html

SOURCE Hilco Global