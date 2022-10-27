TDCX named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center – Customer Experience Services SG/MY 2022 report

Achieves leadership position for its Digital Operations, Work From Home Services and Social Media CX capabilities across Singapore and Malaysia

TDCX, Inc. ("TDCX") TDCX, a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Information Services Group1 (ISG) Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Singapore and Malaysia.

Singapore and Malaysia are highly attractive markets for international companies looking for outsourced customer experience services. These markets also offer higher cost efficiencies than many Western countries such as the U.S. and Australia. In addition, both countries have robust IT infrastructure and government support for the CX industry.

The report by ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, identified TDCX as a leader in all three categories – Digital Operations, Work From Home Services and Social Media CX Services.

Ms Angie Tay, Group Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Singapore, TDCX said, "We are humbled and grateful for the recognition by ISG. Emerging as a leader in two very competitive markets is testament to our commitment to delivering excellence in customer experience. At TDCX, we have been helping brands delight their customers through our innovative solutions and expertise in human resource management. Our global footprint and Asian expertise also mean that we can support our clients in more than 30 languages, including Asian "unicorn" languages such as Bhutanese, Dhivehi and Sinhalese."

The report noted that contact centres are turning into smart centres with the ability to gain customer insights and to predict human intent. Through workforce optimisation, analytics and other advanced applications, call centres are becoming customer experience centres. Such changing requirements and the increased focus on enhancing CX are leading enterprises in Singapore and Malaysia to seek the right partner to provide digital solutions.

Mr Byron Fernandez, Group Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President, Malaysia, TDCX, said, "Increasing customer expectations coupled with the ease of switching to another brand underscore the need for brands to create a positive experience. As such, brands need to be more agile, adaptable and innovative in the way they serve their customers. This also needs to be supported by skilled and engaged human capital and strong IT infrastructure. To keep pace with such demands, we are seeing more brands choose to work with specialist CX providers such as TDCX so that they can focus on their core business."

Mr Craig Baty, Lead Author of the ISG report, said, "TDCX is an ideal partner for high-growth clients looking to tap into Asia's strong market potential. TDCX combines best practices and technology to develop a comprehensive remote work solution."

TDCX specialises in solving complex customer interactions to help brands acquire new customers, build customer loyalty and protect their online communities. TDCX recently announced its entry into Türkiye, launching its 27th campus as it continues its global expansion strategy.

To access a custom copy of the 2022 Information Services Group (ISG) Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services report for Singapore and Malaysia, please visit: isgreport.tdcx.com.

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX's expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region's growth potential.

TDCX's commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 17,000 employees across 27 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain, Colombia and Türkiye. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

1 ISG III is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team.

