OYU Cosmetics Launches Game-Changing Anti-Wrinkle Stick for the Skin

The product is designed to promote smoother, baby-soft skin at a price everyone can afford.

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- OYU Cosmetics is pleased to announce the release of its highly anticipated Anti-Wrinkle Stick Based in Silicon Valley, CA, OYU Cosmetics is a small skincare company founded by Tugs-Oyun Davaadorj and Enkhnaran Purevjav. The company offers a wide range of skincare products for both men and women that are handmade using high quality ingredients with organic certification. Each creation has at least one superfood ingredient to help it stand out from the competition.In the company’s most recent news, OYU Cosmetics has launched its brand-new product, the Anti-Wrinkle Stick. The product has already been featured in Opium Red Magazine and is designed to help reduce dry skin, fine lines and wrinkles, and signs of dehydration caused by makeup wear or environmental conditions.“Say hello to a refreshed look with our Anti-Wrinkle Stick!” says Tugs-Oyun Davaadorj. “Our product is just like a little magic wand that smooths away fine lines and wrinkles, while also helping to prevent them in the future. It works wonders on eye area wrinkles, softening laugh lines, and other parts of the skin, making it feel instantly smoother – and you'll even notice your wrinkles diminishing over time.”Additionally, the Anti-Wrinkle Stick is ideal for all skin types, comes in recyclable packaging, and can be used on the go. The product is formulated with all-natural squalene, which glides on effortlessly to soften, comfort, and lock in moisture, with the main ingredients including collagen, hyaluronic acid, peptide, retinol, squalene (from olives), shea butter (from African shea fruit), and d’orriente oil (from argan tree seeds). It's free of parabens, phthalates, coal tar, and triclosan—and it’s gluten-free and vegan!In fact, all of OYU Cosmetics’ products are also EWG verified, handmade, organic, natural, eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and highly affordable – including the Anti-Wrinkle Stick.“We couldn’t be prouder of this game-changing product and we know you’ll absolutely love it,” Tugs-Oyun Davaadorj states. “You can purchase it on our website for just $24.99 – today!”For more information about OYU Cosmetics, or to purchase the company’s Anti-Wrinkle Balm, please visit https://www.oyucosmetics.com/en-ca/products/anti-wrinkle-stick About OYU CosmeticsOYU Cosmetics was founded by Tugs-Oyun Davaadorj who boasts many prestigious degrees and certifications, including Formula Botanica “Organic Skincare Formulation,” Nutrition and Health” Program at Stanford University, “The Science of Well-Being” at Yale University, “Pregnancy and Nutrition” Program at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU), and an MBA in Finance from Golden Gate University.Additionally, she has experience working at a Goldman Sachs backed IT company, a secondary market for private equity and venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, the Ministry of Finance, and the World Bank.