EuroCham's Green Economy Forum & Exhibition (GEFE) 2022 looks at sustainable solutions in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, October 27 -

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham Việt Nam) will hold the Green Economy Forum & Exhibition (GEFE) 2022 at HCM City's THISO SkyHall from November 28 to 30, 2022. This event will open its doors to high-level policymakers, scholars, innovators, students, business professionals, and the public for three days of conferences and an exhibition.

In November 2021, the world watched in Glasgow as Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pledged Việt Nam's commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050. This set in motion a spate of sweeping policy initiatives at all levels of Vietnam's government.

While the public policy response has been commendable in and of itself, it does not suffice to tackle enduring sustainability challenges holistically. Among other tasks, establishing and maintaining sophisticated energy infrastructure requires an unprecedented mobilisation of funds, technology and human resources.

Vietnam's draft Power Development Plan (PDP) 8, for instance, suggests that an additional US$11 billion per year must be allocated for energy projects until 2030. Similarly, according to the World Bank, Việt Nam must invest $368 billion by 2040 to become climate resilient. Currently, the annual expenditure of $8 billion is inadequate.

On top of climate change adaptation, Vietnam will also need to allocate considerable funding to several unrelated but pressing challenges. Education, health care, and transportation are also top of mind.

With this in mind, Việt Nam cannot rely solely on public coffers for green development funds.

This is where EuroCham and the European business community can step in and play a critical role, according to EuroCham Chairman Alain Cany, who was personally present to witness Prime Minister Chinh's COP26 commitments as a member of the Vietnamese delegation to Glasgow.

"Although Vietnam's government and private sector will spearhead the green transition, European businesses are here to raise capital and bring green technologies to Vietnam through GEFE 2022," said Cany.

He added that European businesses and policymakers have considerable expertise in green, sustainable industries and renewable energy development. This makes them ideal for collaborating with the Vietnamese government and businesses to fill resource gaps.

"Việt Nam offers many possibilities, particularly for solar and wind power. Companies with the right expertise and technology can unlock this potential," said Cany. "Vietnam can greatly benefit from the expertise and advanced technologies that European companies and policymakers have built up over decades of practical experience."

By sharing this expertise and technical experience with Vietnamese companies and policymakers through comprehensive dialogue, investment coordination, knowledge exchange, and technology transfer, GEFE 2022 intends to enhance EU-Vietnam sustainable development cooperation and assist Việt Nam in objectives and COP26 commitments.

GEFE 2022 has set forth an extensive plan to accomplish this.

It will begin with a plenary conference on November 28, which will host high-level representatives of the EU and Vietnamese governments, business leaders and international agency officials. Participants will discuss Việt Nam's most stubborn green growth obstacles, how to eliminate them as quickly as possible, and how removing them will impact the country's long-term progress.

"The importance of improving mutual understanding through dialogue cannot be overstated. Bringing key EU-Vietnam decision makers together will help us identify realistic, practical solutions to coordinate resources and enhance collaboration," added Cany.

In addition, the plenary conference will provide an opportunity to review and expand upon the outcomes of the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27), which will take place in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6 to 18, 2022.

GEFE 2022 will also consist of three conferences covering energy and green finance on November 28, waste and sustainability on November 29, and innovation and entrepreneurship on November 30. More than 20 green topics will be discussed, including but not limited to the circular economy, renewable energy, smart cities, green tourism, sustainable agriculture, and water treatment.

"This is a unique opportunity for experts and academics to exchange knowledge with policymakers, industry representatives, students, and the public. No matter what your level of expertise is in green growth, our conferences will provide you with the opportunity to ask questions and deepen your understanding," said GEFE Project Manager Yasmina Depas.

GEFE 2022 will also feature a three-day exhibition showcasing cutting-edge green technologies and sustainable initiatives from Europe, Việt Nam, and beyond. More than 150 exhibitors, including firms involved in renewable energy, banking, fast-moving consumer goods, and non-governmental organisations, are anticipated to attend.

Eight themed pavilions will be present at the exhibition, including national pavilions for France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, and Việt Nam, as well as EuroCham's Incubator Corner, where start-ups specialising in plastic recycling, food waste management, and sustainable packaging will present their offerings.

EuroCham has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Vietnamese Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) to promote Vietnamese companies at the Vietnam National Pavilion and GEFE 2022.

"Our partnership with VIETRADE allows us to bring the best of Team Europe and Việt Nam to HCM City, including in the fields of green energy, waste treatment, manufacturing, and more," said EuroCham Chairman Alain Cany.

Along with EuroCham and VIETRADE, the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam, EuroCham's Green Growth Sector Committee, EuroCham's nine affiliated national European business associations, European embassies and governmental organisations, as well as the Vietnamese government and ministries are also contributing to GEFE 2022's organisation.

EuroCham will also launch the Sustainable Innovation Lab at GEFE 2022. Students from leading universities in Vietnam will join forces with businesses to develop solutions to real-world corporate, environmental, and social problems. Mentoring services will be provided by Schoolab, academic institutions, experts, and business professionals to ensure the success of all participants.

A newly constructed convention centre, the THISO SkyHall in Thu Duc City's Thu Thiem Ward, will host GEFE 2022 as its inaugural event. This pristine location boasts an impressive 6,000 square meters of exhibition, meeting and conference space.

"All are welcome to attend GEFE 2022. Everybody has something to gain from this event, whether you are a policymaker, a business person, a student, or an interested citizen. We look forward to seeing you there so we can all help bring green European innovations and sustainable solutions to Vietnam," said EuroCham Chairman Alain Cany.

How to join GEFE 2022:

Join GEFE 2022 here. You can find information about the event's agenda, ticketing, exhibitors, and more. Tickets are required for the conferences but the exhibition is free of charge.