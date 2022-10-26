Craft fair promoting OCOP products to take place in November

VIETNAM, October 26 - HÀ NỘI — The 18th OCOP Việt Nam Craft Village and Products Fair will be held at the Economic Transaction and Commercial Area, No 489 Hoàng Quốc Việt St., Cầu Giấy Distrcit in Hà Nội from November 2 to 6.

The fair aims to promote the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme and facilitate the sale of specialties of localities via traditional and modern channels, Nguyễn Minh Tiến, Director of the Trade Promotion Centre for Agriculture (Agritrade), said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The event is part of the “2022 Vietnamese craft village festival” hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, he noted.

Featuring 150 booths, the fair will showcase agricultural, forestry and aquatic products that meet three-star ratings and above from cities and provinces nationwide such as Điện Biên rice, Hải Dương green bean cake, and Tân Cương tea.

Handicrafts will also be displayed at the fair including Nha Xá silk from Hà Nội’s Thanh Trì District, and Bồ Bát pottery from Ninh Bình Province.

According to Tiến, the event is intended to be a bridge between production and consumption of OCOP products as well as to honour outstanding craft villages and skillful artisans. — VNS