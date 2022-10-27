Learn Albanian Offers Unprecedented Free Lesson to New Students

The company provides the ultimate online solution for learning the Albanian language.

The team behind Learn Albanian is pleased to announce it is now offering a free lesson to those wanting to learn how to speak and read Albanian – an unprecedented move in language education.Learn Albanian offers convenient online classes from certified Albanian teachers, helping students learn the language at their own pace, no matter where they live. The one-on-one classes are based on a modern Albanian language curriculum, complete with rigorous training in grammar, structure, and vocabulary. Students can easily access their digital classrooms on any smartphone, tablet, laptop, and other compatible devices, and can even access previous recorded sessions at any time of the day.In the platform's most recent news, Learn Albanian is excited to inform the public that it is now offering a free Albanian lesson to new users. The lesson is a full one-hour class that not only engages students in learning the language but is also an opportunity to determine which lesson plan will best suit their needs."Typically, students must pay for any lesson, including their first," says founder of Learn Albanian, Matty Kryemadhi. "While we understand the rationale behind this, our team believes students and their families shouldn't have to pay for the initial lesson and assessment – especially with the mounting global cost-of-living crisis. We understand that money is tight for everyone right now and we want to do our part to make learning Albanian affordable for all."To date, Learn Albanian has been featured on a number of reputable websites, including Quora, Reddit, Trustpilot, and BuzzFeed, just to name a few.