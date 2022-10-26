Senator Santarsiero Secures Additional $500,000 for Doylestown Rec Center Project

BUCKS COUNTY – October 26, 2022 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced $500,000 in state funds he has secured from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) for the Doylestown Township Community Recreation Center.

“I’d like to thank Governor Wolf for supporting my request for additional RACP funds for the Doylestown Township Community Recreation Center project,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “The community center will provide a multi-use indoor and outdoor facility for residents and community groups to meet and stay active. Recreation centers are a key component of a strong, healthy and connected community, which is why I enthusiastically support continued funding for this project.”

In June 2022, Sen. Santarsiero announced $1 million for the first phase of the project to construct a multi-use, public community recreation center on the municipal campus in Doylestown Township. The $500,000 in additional funds will be used to remove outdated outdoor activity courts and construct new, contemporary sports courts on the site. Funds will also go toward the construction of indoor classrooms in the community center building.

“Doylestown Township is thrilled to learn of this additional RACP grant funding for our Park/Recreation Community Center project,” said Doylestown Township Manager Stephanie Mason. “We are grateful and appreciate the efforts of Senator Santarsiero for advocating for our project. We look forward to the project getting underway in 2023 and opening the doors to the Park/Recreation Community Center in 2024.”

RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity. RACP projects are state-funded projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.

To learn more about RACP projects and grants, visit the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget website .

