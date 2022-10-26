Senator Collett Announces $19 Million for Local Development & Public Safety Projects

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. – October 26, 2022 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) has announced $19,017,868 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants across ten exciting projects in and around the 12th district.

“I’m proud to have advocated for these critical local projects, and I’m thrilled to see them come to fruition thanks to this investment from the state,” said Senator Collett. “These grants will undoubtedly keep our communities safer, ensuring our local firefighters, law enforcement, social services, and public works employees have the facilities and resources they need. I look forward to seeing how these projects make our district an even more attractive place to live, work, shop and play.”

Grant recipients in the current and future 12th District include:

Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County – $5,750,000 to acquire and renovate a commercial property to create the Montgomery County Child Advocacy Center. The center will have high-tech forensic interviewing suites with observation areas, family advocacy meeting rooms, office space for law enforcement and social service professionals, a specialized child abuse medical suite for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and more.

Discover Lansdale – $1,017,868 to repair and rehabilitate the historic Reading Railroad freight house in Lansdale. There will also be a renovation of the shipping office area, along with showcases for rotating exhibits. Utility services will be updated throughout the site, including service connections, stormwater improvements, concrete curbing, sidewalks, paving, lighting, landscaping, striping, ADA parking and ADA accessible routes.

Gwynedd Mercy University – $1,250,000 for the Gwynedd Mercy University Healthcare Innovation project. The project will construct a new building that will include immersive simulation and skills labs that provide opportunities for students to practice clinical skills and address complex patient scenarios.

Harmonville Fire Company – $1,975,000 to rebuild the Harmonville Fire Company fire station in Plymouth Township. The project will entail a full demolition of the current building including hazardous material abatement, followed by the construction of a larger building with enhanced infrastructure on the same site.

Hatfield Township Municipal Authority – $850,000 for the Hatfield Township Municipal Authority building expansion. The project will use funds to construct a secured lobby area, a large conference room, ADA-accessible restrooms, and an open "flex" space. The renovations to the current building include updating the kitchen, installing a break room area, upgrades to the facility's DEP Accredited laboratory, and the addition of a lounge with men's and women's shower facilities.

Lower Gwynedd Township – $1,325,000 for the Lower Gwynedd Public Works Facility. The new facility will include accommodations for an Indoor Vehicular Storage Area; an Indoor Vehicular Circulation Area; Vehicle Maintenance and Wash Bays; Indoor General Storage Areas; Staff Office, Breakroom, Rest Room, Locker Room and related areas; Outdoor Storage, Parking and Vehicular Circulation; Salt Shed; and a Stormwater Basin and System.

North Wales Borough – $1,000,000 for the North Wales Borough Community and Non-Profit Center Adaptive Re-Use. Funding will preserve, maintain, and accentuate the church building's unique historic character & features while updating its facilities for public use, ADA accessibility, energy efficiency, and code compliance, roof leak repairs and installation of additional insulation, and other upgrades and improvements.

Upper Moreland Township – $2,850,000 for Upper Moreland Township Police Station and Township Building renovations. Upgrades include new security measures to protect staff and visitors, ADA improvements (elevator, restrooms, doorways, etc), and more. Additional space in the Township Building will be gained by relocating the Police Department to a new, freestanding building to be constructed adjacent to the Township Building on Township owned property.

Variety, the Children's Charity of the Delaware Valley – $2,000,000 for the Variety Campus Master Plan Implementation, including the construction of the VarietyWorks' Headquarters. The Headquarters will support year-round vocational programs. The new building will also serve as a welcome center and safe drop off and pick up location. The project also entails renovations to the campus gymnasium to create a fully ADA-accessible Community Gym & Sports Center.

Whitpain Township – $ 1,000,000 for Mermaid Park Camp and Infrastructure Improvements, including the demolition of antiquated structures and addition of new utilities (electrical, wastewater, and potable water). Work would then begin on the entrance road and appropriate parking while extensive renovations and expansion of the Community Building / Snack Bar would occur along with a bathroom facility / administration building and a new pavilion.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

