Post Session Report :: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

SB 1123, PN 1916 (Mastriano) – Allows tow truck drivers to install and operate rear-facing blue lights. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 358, PN 404 (Schwank) – Amends the Maternal Mortality Review Act by adding severe maternal morbidity to the list of reportable events within the Department of Health. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 365, PN 3568 (Harkins) – Amends the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L. 30, No. 14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, by removing outdated terminology used to describe children with intellectual disabilities and stipulates that $1M allocated to PDE for PA Chartered Schools for Deaf and Blind Children in FY 22-23 shall be divided equally between each school. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1317, PN 2008 (Browne) – Establishes an Indigent Defense Advisory Committee and an Indigent Defense Grant Program within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1393, PN 3253 (Struzzi) – Amends the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act (Act 64 of 1972) by decriminalizing the possession narcotic testing equipment designed for personal use, including but not limited to fentanyl test strips. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1486, PN 3604 (O’Neal) – The bill creates the “Blue Star Family” specialty license plate for family members of active-duty service member and creates an Afghanistan and Iraq veterans plate. The bill also adds the Pollinator Conservation Registration Plate to the list of special motor vehicle registrations plates and makes other changes to the Vehicle Code and Transportation Code. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2361, PN 2775 (Pennycuick) – Amends Title 38 (Holidays and Observances) to designate June 12 of each year as Women Veterans Day in Pennsylvania. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2373, PN 2895 (Diamond) – Amends the Administrative Code to give the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) the authority to determine the use of the former Lieutenant Governor’s Mansion at Fort Indiantown Gap and incorporate the facility into the facilities master plan.

Senator K. Ward offered amendment A05863 which requires DMVA to submit notice to the General Assembly of the determined use of the Lt. Gov’s Mansion. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote. The bill was approved by a vote of 48-0.

HB 2528, PN 3594 (Struzzi) – Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in oil and gas well plugging oversight, further providing for allocation of funding, for establishment of Oil and Gas Well Plugging Grant Program, for grants, for eligible wells, for qualified well plugger and for applications and review process; in development, further providing for well plugging funds and providing for well plugging contracts; and making editorial changes.

Senator Yaw offered amendment A05858 which provides clarification language specifying that the department is not prohibit from accepting or awarding contracts to companies outside of PA so long as no other laws prevent the company from providing a bid. Other laws that could prevent entering the contract includes laws, regulations, or executive orders. The amendment was approved by a vote of 47-3. The bill was approved by a vote of 47-2.

HB 2586, PN 3100 (Boback) – Amends Title 38 (Holidays and Observances) to designate March 29 of each year as Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day in Pennsylvania. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 2398, PN 3563 (Oberlander) – Provides for the operation and regulation of highly automated vehicles (HAVs) with or without a human driver, along with additional provisions related to the theft of catalytic converters.

Senator L. Williams offered amendment A05751 which requires a human operator to occupy a HAV engaged in the transportation of goods in interstate commerce or transporting eight or more persons in a HAV for hire. The human operator must have the ability to monitor the HAV’s performance and intervene in its operation. Senator K. Ward moved to table the amendment. The motion was approved by a vote of 28-21. The bill was approved by a vote of 29-20.

HB 220, PN 187 (Rader) – Amends the Administrative Code of 1929, as it relates to the powers and duties of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) to prohibit treatment and rehabilitation facilities from denying addiction treatment to an individual solely due to a negative drug test.

Senator Browne offered amendment A05660 which allows a county, or several counties, to establish a death review team. A death review team has to be multidisciplinary and culturally diverse. Upon notice of a suicide death or an overdose death the death review team shall inquire into the cause of the death, conduct a multidisciplinary review, identify risk factors, promote cooperation and coordination across government and recommend improvements to laws.

Requires an annual report to DOH. DOH shall provide technical assistance to a death review time and facilitate communication. Allows a death review team to request and access certain records. Records of the death review team shall be confidential.

The amendment was approved by a vote of 50-0. The bill was approved by a vote of 48-0.

HB 397, PN 3603 (Owlett) – Amends Title 35 (Health and Safety) in incentives for municipal volunteers of fire companies and nonprofit emergency medical services agencies to expand the process for a municipality for to reject or appeal a tax credit. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 668, PN 629 (James) – Adds a member to the Mining and Reclamation Advisory Board from the coal refuse energy and reclamation industry. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1328, PN 2641 (Greiner) – The bill amends the Certified Public Accountant Law to provide for updates regarding code of conduct, education and peer review. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1630, PN 3605 (Fritz) – Amends the Human Services Code to allow the Department of the Auditor General to conduct full scale audits and reviews of Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) that subcontract with Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MA-MCOs). A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 2086, PN 2972 (Kerwin) – Amends Title 51 (Military Affairs) to authorize members of the Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) to operate State-owned vehicles in response to an emergency when ordered to duty by the Governor or the President of the United States. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 2214, PN 3065 (Klunk) – Makes indemnification language unenforceable in governmental contracts with county Children and Youth Agencies and certain entities that provide children and youth services. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 2293, PN 3344 (Bonner) – Amends the Health Care Facilities Act to require the Department of Health (DOH) to oversee temporary health care services agencies and requires temporary health care services agencies to undergo a registration process. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 2447, PN 2909 (Benninghoff) – This legislation provides for the divestiture by the State Treasurer, the State Employee’s Retirement System (SERS), the Public-School Employee’s Retirement System (PSERS), and the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System (PMRS) of investments in assets relating to the Russian Federation and Belarus. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 2648, PN 3591 (Lawrence) – Amends the Administrative Code by directing the Inspector General to provide a report to the General Assembly regarding the ability of the office to investigate instances of fraud associated with the unemployment compensation program and updates public works employment verification. A vote of 41-8 was recorded.

HB 1059, PN 3497 (Hickernell) – Amends the Tax Reform Code to increase the Personal Income Tax threshold by which a taxpayer is required to make estimated payments, from $8,000 to $20,000.

Senator Muth offered amendment A05879 which repeals provisions relating to local resource manufacturing tax credit, creates new tax credit standards, including for pass-through entities. The amendment also provides for reporting by the department on this tax credit to the general assembly. Senator K. Ward moved to table the amendment. The motion was approved by a vote of 29-20.

Senator Muth offered amendment A05877 which provides for a fiscal impact study. Senator K. Ward moved to table the amendment. The motion was approved by a vote of 28-21.

Senator Muth offered amendment A05878 which would establish a tax credit for consumers who purchase an electric vehicle. Senator K. Ward moved to table the amendment. The motion was approved by a vote of 28-21.

Senator Muth offered amendment A05880 which would create a Consumer Solar Tax Credit. Senator K. Ward moved to table the amendment. The motion was approved by a vote 28-21.

The bill was approved by a vote of 41-8.

HB 2057, PN 3299 (Roae) – This legislation amends Title 15 (Corporations and Unincorporated Associations) to provide a variety of update to the corporations law. Specifically, updates related to annual reports, mergers, registration of foreign entities, implementing corporate law best-practices related to ALI corporate principles, and Delaware Corporate Law, and provides for emergency provisions related to pandemics and epidemics. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 284, PN 282 (Metcalfe) – This legislation amends Title 37 (Historical & Museums) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes with key provisions to update and modernize the History Code. A vote of 48-1 was recorded.

HB 1103, PN 1140 (Gillespie) – The bill amends the act of December 20, 1982 (P.L.1404, No.325), known as the Self-Storage Storage Facility Act. This legislation provides for online advertising and imposition of late fees. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 696, PN 2007 (Laughlin) – Requires state and local governments, as well as state contractors, to notify individuals when their personal, health insurance, or medical information was or may have been disclosed to an unauthorized party due to a security breach. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 806, PN 2000 (Yaw) – Requires oil and natural gas production companies to provide specific information as well as timely payment of moneys owed from oil and natural gas production. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 1152, PN 2005 (Mastriano) – Establishes the Overdose Mapping System under the direction of the Pennsylvania State Police. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 1194, PN 1904 (Mensch) – Amends Title 51 (Military Affairs) to establish the Military College Educational Assistance Program to provide tuition assistance to PA National Guard members. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 1208, PN 2006 (Browne) – Amends Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) by clarifying that the court may turn unpaid court costs, restitution, and fines over to collections if a defendant fails for appear at a financial determination hearing. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 1083, PN 1940 (Baker) – This legislation would clarify that a spouse’s move to follow their active duty spouse will not be considered voluntary if the Department of Labor and Industry determines that continued employment would be impractical or unreasonably difficult. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 225, PN 2004 (Phillips-Hill) – This legislation will amend the Insurance Company Law of 1921 in order to streamline and modernize the process for prior authorization of medical services in Pennsylvania. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HB 1866, PN 3064 (Boback) – This legislation updates permanency planning and improve outcomes for older youth in foster care to prevent homelessness after discharge of an older youth from the child welfare system and makes editorial changes contained in Title 67. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1929, PN 2197 (Causer) – Amends Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) by removing the criminal prohibition on possession of “switchblades” or automatic knives. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

HB 1958, PN 3504 (Hennessey) – Requires the implementation of a driver improvement school by PennDOT. An individual that accumulates six points on a driving record for the first time must complete a driver improvement school or special examination, with subsequent accruals of six points or convictions of excessive speeding requiring completion of a driver improvement school. Completion of these requirements will reduce accumulated points on an individual’s driving record to varying extents. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 522, PN 2009 (Baker) – Establishes the Childhood Blood Lead Test Act, providing for lead testing of children and pregnant women; as well as imposing duties on Department of Health and requiring coverage for blood lead test by insurers. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 30-18 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 46-2:

Benjamin A. Holland, State Board of Accountancy (new appointment)

Michael D. Ocker, State Board of Accountancy (reappointment)

John J. Petchel, State Board of Accountancy (new appointment)

Hannah Smith-Brubaker, Agricultural Lands Condemnation Approval Board (new appointment)

Kristi L. Wilt, Agricultural Lands Condemnation Approval Board (new appointment)

Chris R. Hoffman, Animal Health and Diagnostic Commission (new appointment)

James S. Holt, Animal Health and Diagnostic Commission (reappointment)

Richard C. Shiffler, Animal Health and Diagnostic Commission (reappointment)

Glenn H. Stolzfus, Animal Health and Diagnostic Commission (new appointment)

Sheryl L. Vanco, Animal Health and Diagnostic Commission (reappointment)

Rudy N. Battle, State Athletic Commission (reappointment)

Joel L. Frank, State Athletic Commission (reappointment)

Vincent J. Gastgeb, Banking and Securities Commission (new appointment)

Jonanthan W. McCullough, Jr, State Board of Chiropractic (new appointment)

Doyle W. Young, III, State Board of Chiropractic (new appointment)

Pam M. Iovino, State Civil Service Commission (new appointment)

Donald A. Koontz, State Conservation Commission (reappointment)

Daryl L. Miller, State Conservation Commission (new appointment)

Harry M. Albert Jr., Constables’ Education and Training Board (new appointment)

Wilden H. Davis, Constables’ Education and Training Board (new appointment)

Shawn M. Casey, State Board of Dentistry (reappointment)

Andrew S. Matta, State Board of Dentistry (reappointment)

Amanda E. Hetrick, State Board of Education (new appointment)

Monica Taylor, State Board of Education (new appointment)

Sarah L. Clark, Environmental Hearing Board (new appointment)

Allison A. Jones-Manning, Board of Governors of State System of Higher Education (new appointment)

Daniel A. Klingerman, Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education (new appointment)

Mark B. Woodland, State Board of Medicine (reappointment)

Donald Yealy, State Board of Medicine (reappointment)

Richard M. Bosco, Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (reappointment)

Donald E. Sedlacek, Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission (new appointment)

Donald H. Bucher, State Board of Nursing (new appointment)

Charlene W. Compher, State Board of Nursing (new appointment)

Marc M. Berson, State Board of Optometry (new appointment)

John A. Godfrey, State Board of Optometry (reappointment)

Perry C. Umlauf, State Board of Optometry (reappointment)

George J. Wolters, State Board of Osteopathic Medicine (new appointment)

Eric R. Esterbrook, State Board of Pharmacy (new appointment)

John T. Tighe, III, Board of Trustees of the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education (new appointment)

William T. Ward, Jr, Board of Trustees of the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education (new appointment)

Dan A. Hartman, State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists (new appointment)

Annie H. Cestra, State Real Estate Commission (new appointment)

Joseph J. McGettigan, State Real Estate Commission (new appointment)

Kyle J. Sampson, State Real Estate Commission (new appointment)

Kimberly J. Early, State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors (reappointment)

Linda A. Martin, State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors (reappointment)

Michelle L. Santiago, State Board of Social Workers, Marriage and Family Therapists and Professional Counselors (reappointment)

Ryan C. Unger, State Farm Products Show Commission (new appointment)

Kellyn W. Hodges, Board of Trustees of Temple University Commonwealth System of Higher Education (new appointment)

Elena M. Cross, Unemployment Compensation Board of Review (new appointment)

Anjilla J. Cooley Codner, State Board of Veterinary Medicine (reappointment)

Apryle A. Horbal, State Board of Veterinary Medicine (reappointment)

Valerie K. Kehoe, State Board of Veterinary Medicine (reappointment)

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 47-0:

Patrick M. Browne, Board of Trustees of Temple University Commonwealth System of Higher Education (reappointment)

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 47-1:

Rudolph P. Vulakovich, Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (new appointment)

Pasquale T. Deon Sr, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (reappointment)