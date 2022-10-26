Senator Santarsiero and Representative Galloway Secure $1 Million for Falls Township Fire Company Renovation

BUCKS COUNTY – October 26, 2022 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative John Galloway (D-140) announced $1 million in state funds from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) for the renovation of Falls Township Fire Company No. 1.

“I’d like to thank Governor Wolf for supporting my request to dedicate RACP funds for the Falls Township Fire Company No, 1 project, which will provide the fire company with an improved facility to better serve the residents of Falls Township in emergencies,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “I am incredibly grateful for the time and service of the volunteer firefighters who serve our community, and I enthusiastically supported the fire company’s application to ensure the company has an upgraded space.”

The project will include a large-scale renovation of the existing firehouse, originally constructed in 1958. The funds will be used to help with demolition, the renovation of the existing structure, the construction of an addition to the building and a new building façade. Improvements will include areas for apparatus bays, administration space and storage, along with upgrading sleeping areas, showers, workout areas for physical fitness, radio communications, technology upgrades, training room and kitchen and day room area improvements, which are essential to attract and retain members now and into the future.

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line for our community on a daily basis, but for too long in Falls Township they have not had an adequate facility to work from,” said Rep. John Galloway. “I’m pleased these funds will be used to upgrade the existing firehouse and add a new addition to the property, which will make it easier for the firefighters to do serve the community.”

“As we move towards our 100th year of operation, the current firehouse needs updating,” said Falls Township Fire Company President Michael McClellan Jr. “In order to serve Falls Township, investments are needed to update our facility with the modern amenities required to provide Fire Protection in the 21st Century. The upgrades will benefit our greatest assets, our members. Falls Township and the areas we respond to with our Lower Bucks Mutual Aid Partners, will benefit exponentially with the investment made by this grant.”

RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity. RACP projects are state-funded projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.

To learn more about RACP projects and grants, visit the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget website .

